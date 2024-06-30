Newcastle United have agreed deals to sell winger Yankuba Minteh and midfielder Elliot Anderson to other Premier League clubs, but could use one of the deals to tee up their own signing, according to trustworthy sources.

Today, Sunday, marks the cut-off point for Premier League clubs to meet their Profit and Sustainability requirements for the 2023-24 financial year. After Everton and Nottingham Forest received points deductions last season for failing to comply, clubs are scrambling to ensure they fall within the rules.

Newcastle have been one of the main clubs looking over their shoulders, facing pressure to cash in on big names like Alexander Isak, Bruno Guimaraes, and – as TEAMtalk has been exclusively reporting – Callum Wilson.

However, they are set to meet their PSR goals for 2023-24 by cashing in on two younger players instead in the shape of Minteh and Anderson.

According to The Athletic‘s David Ornstein, Newcastle have accepted a bid from Brighton for Minteh and one from Nottingham Forest for Anderson.

Brighton have put approximately £33m – a club-record fee – on the table for Minteh, who has been given permission to discuss personal terms with the Seagulls.

Minteh actually only joined Newcastle last summer from OB in Denmark. He spent last season on loan with Feyenoord, so has never made a competitive appearance for the Magpies.

Various clubs were interested in Minteh after his loan spell with Feyenoord. However, he seems to be leaning towards staying in the Premier League and making his name with Brighton.

Newcastle will be making a massive profit on the winger, who only cost them about £5.8m a year ago.

In addition, the sale of Anderson to Nottingham Forest would all go down as profit on the books, since he is a product of Newcastle’s own academy.

Ornstein has also revealed that Forest have agreed a fee with Newcastle for Anderson. While it’s a reluctant move by the Magpies, it’s one the 21-year-old is willing to make.

Therefore, personal terms shouldn’t be a problem and Anderson will just have to pass a medical to become a Forest player.

Newcastle in talks to sign Forest forward

However, Newcastle could be getting a player in return for Anderson from Forest. It’s also reported that Anthony Elanga could move to St. James’ Park in a separate deal.

Last summer, Elanga left Manchester United to sign for Forest in a £15m deal. He scored five goals in his debut season at the City Ground, but it could have been his only one there.

Forest have also been under pressure to meet PSR requirements and it could cause them to sell Elanga. Talks have been underway between both clubs about each player.

For PSR purposes, each component of a swap deal can still be assigned their own value, so Newcastle and Forest could record each deal separately on the books and show their profits.

Interestingly, it’s noted that Minteh himself could have been a counterpart swapping places with Elanga, but his destination will be Brighton instead.

