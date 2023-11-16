Newcastle turn back to summer striker target as January swoop mooted for Argentine hotshot

Newcastle United have reportedly renewed their interest in signing Estudiantes attacking talent Benjamin Rollheiser ahead of the January transfer window.

The Sun reported over the summer that the Magpies were chasing a deal for Rollheiser, with Estudiantes quoting a fee in the region of £12million for his services back then.

Zenit St Petersburg and CSKA Moscow were also tipped to move for the 23-year-old, although Newcastle were believed to be favourites given the circumstances surrounding Russian clubs.

And now Argentinian newspaper Ole claims that Eddie Howe has renewed his efforts to bring Rollheiser to Tyneside, although no official has been made as yet.

Rollheiser emerged in the River Plate first team having previously been with Estudiantes and Deportivo Sarmiento.

The diminutive attacker scored one goal added two assists in 34 first-team appearances for River before returning to Estudiantes in 2022.

This season has really seen Rollheiser take his game to another level, hitting 12 goals in 54 games for his club.

The Argentine is a left-footed attacker who has predominantly played down the right flank but can also feature as a No.10.

There have even been comparisons made to Argentina legend Lionel Messi, with Estudiantes boss Eduardo Dominguez stating that Rollheiser’s style of play reminds him of the World Cup-winning skipper.

Argentine to provide Almiron competition

It’s thought that Newcastle are considering a move for Rollheiser to provide competition for Miguel Almiron down the right flank.

The Magpies might not have it all their own way in the chase though, with a club much close to home also showing an interest.

The Sun states that Sunderland wanted to sign the forward on loan over the summer and may well revisit those plans if Rollheiser decides he wants a fresh challenge in the new year.

And while Newcastle would certainly back themselves to beat their north east rivals to the transfer, the fact that Rollheiser would be a guaranteed starter at the Stadium of Light could make all the difference.

Injury-hit Newcastle are set to return to action after the international break when they take on Chelsea in the Premier League on November 25.

