Newcastle United announce first summer departures with five players released

Newcastle United have announced that Paul Dummett, Matt Ritchie, Loris Karius, Jeff Hendrick and Kell Watts will all leave the club at the conclusion of their contracts this summer.

Long-serving duo Dummett and Ritchie, who have made a combined 428 competitive appearances for the club, are those who will likely be most keenly missed by fans.

Dummett had been Newcastle United‘s longest-serving current player and departs St James’ Park 23 years after first arriving at the club’s Academy.

Officially joining at age nine, Dummett blossomed through the Magpies’ youth system before making his senior debut in January 2013.

The Geordie defender has since picked up 213 competitive appearances, scoring on four occasions. He has also been a dependable presence in the first team squad for more than a decade.

Meanwhile, Ritchie arrived at the club from AFC Bournemouth in July 2016 and played a key role as the club won the 2016/17 Championship title before re-establishing itself back in the Premier League.

Ritchie has turned out for Newcastle United on 215 occasions during his eight years on Tyneside, scoring 25 goals – the last of which was a vital injury-time equaliser against his former club last term.

After signing with the Magpies in January 2023, Karius has played for the first team in just two competitive games: the Carabao Cup Final in 2023 and a Premier League match against Arsenal in February.

Hendrick, on the other hand, departs after four years of service, having signed as a free agent, making 27 appearances and scoring three goals prior to going on loan to Sheffield Wednesday, Reading, and QPR.

Similar to Dummett, Watts, an Academy alum, ends a lengthy relationship with Newcastle United. Before making his Premier League debut in 2020, the former Cramlington Juniors player trained with United’s Academy since he was eight years old.

Stars wished well in future endeavours

Coach Eddie Howe noted the contributions of the likes of Dummett and Ritchie as he bid farewell to the group.

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to each of the players leaving the club this summer,” said Eddie Howe.

“They have all given so much to the cause in their own ways, and I know our supporters will join me in wishing them every success with the next step in their careers.

“It’s easy to judge players by appearances and goals, but the contribution made to the club by Paul and Matt in particular really has been immeasurable over many years. They have had a huge influence on our progress as a team and as a club.

“They have been incredible people and players to work with. Their dedication, professionalism and leadership in the dressing room during my time here has been first class, and they will bring undoubted quality and experience to their next clubs.”

“On behalf of everyone at Newcastle United, I extend my sincere thanks to the players reaching the end of their contracts this summer.”

A board representative also wished the released players well.

“For Paul and Matt, so many years of consistent service as part of the first team squad is coming to an end and I want to pay tribute to them both for their immense contributions on and off the pitch,” Newcastle CEO Darren Eales said.

“Paul is one of our Academy’s great success stories. He is a shining example to young players in this region, and while Matt came to Newcastle through a different path, he will always be an adopted Geordie.

“Paul, Matt, Loris, Kell and Jeff have been consummate professionals during their time here, and I extend my very best wishes to each of them. They move on knowing they will always be welcome at St. James’ Park.”

