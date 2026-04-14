Newcastle United have received a huge boost in their quest to bring Gonzalo Garcia to St. James’ Park in the summer transfer window, with Fabrizio Romano revealing that Real Madrid are willing to sell the striker.

On April 8, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Newcastle are lining up a ‘blockbuster move’ for Garcia.

Despite having Yoane Wissa and Nick Woltemade on their books at the moment, Newcastle owners, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), want to sign another striker to enhance the options for manager Eddie Howe next season.

We understand that Newcastle looked at a potential deal for Garcia last summer, and the 22-year-old’s development at Real Madrid this season has only enhanced their interest in the youngster.

Bailey reported: “Newcastle’s recruitment staff believe Garcia possesses the attributes to thrive in the Premier League and view him as a player with the potential to develop into a top-class striker at the highest level.”

Garcia has scored six goals and given two assists in 33 matches in all competitions for Madrid so far this season.

The Athletic reported this week that Real Madrid are willing to sell Garcia in the summer transfer window, and that has now been backed by Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer guru has noted what makes Garcia rare and why he has a lot of interest from Europe.

Romano said about Garcia on his YouTube channel on April 13: “On Gonzalo Garcia, the possibility for the striker to leave Real Madrid is concrete for the summer transfer window.

“From what I understand, he has many possibilities around Europe.

“For example, Italian clubs wanted Gonzalo Garcia in the January transfer window. Como wanted him, so there are several Italian clubs interested in the player.

“There are more clubs around Europe, in Germany, in Spain, in Portugal, in England, everywhere are clubs interested in Gonzalo Garcia.

“Why? Because Gonzalo is a very good talent, but also because it’s very difficult to find a centre striker, physical, young in modern football, is not something easily available on the market.

“So, Gonzalo Garcia could be an opportunity in the summer transfer window, but it depends also on the proposals, what the player wants to do.

“So, it’s still early stages. There are many clubs calling, many clubs offering different kinds of projects of opportunities to the player.

“So, I think the Gonzalo Garcia situation could be interesting in the summer.

“Why he didn’t leave in January? Because Real Madrid decided to let Endrick go on loan, and so they didn’t want both Gonzalo Garcia and Endrick to leave in the same window, but this summer, Gonzalo Garcia could be a different situation, so could be eventually one to watch, for sure.”

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Latest Newcastle and Real Madrid transfer news

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has revealed the chances of Anthony Gordon leaving Newcastle United this summer, with Bayern Munich said to be in ‘concrete talks’ with the England international winger.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United hope to raid Newcastle for one of their gems.

Romano has revealed what Eduardo Camavinga truly feels about leaving Real Madrid at the end of the season.

And finally, Real Madrid will not allow a young winger to join Barcelona at any cost.