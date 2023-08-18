Newcastle walk away from Arsenal star transfer, as UCL side moves to capitalise on free shot

Newcastle United have reportedly ended their interest in Kieran Tierney, giving Celtic a free run at the transfer of the Arsenal left-back.

The Magpies have been interested in the signing of Tierney throughout the transfer window. The left-back was pushed down the pecking order at the Emirates last season due to the signing of Oleksandr Zinchenko.

While both men played 27 Premier League games last season, the Ukrainian started 26 times, to Tierney’s six, and those largely came when the former Manchester City man was injured.

As such, it seemed as if a move away might be the best course of action for Tierney over the summer.

Fuel was added to that fire when Arsenal expert Charles Watts told TEAMtalk the Scot is “expected to be sold”, suggesting there’s no way back into the mix for.

Newcastle have led the charge for him, while there’s also been reported interest from the likes of Man City and his former side Celtic.

Watts also mentioned the Magpies’ long-standing interest, but stated he feels a loan move might suit them, and if that was to happen, Arsenal would likely make sure there was an obligation to buy him.

That a loan would be best is reiterated by the fact Newcastle are closing in on the signing of Chelsea full-back Lewis Hall. A £28million signing of a left-back suggests another man in the same position will not be bought.

Newcastle drop Tierney interest

As such, Newcastle now do not want to sign Tierney at all. Football Insider reports the Magpies have ‘ended their interest’ in the Arsenal full-back after ‘extensive talks’ with his camp.

The impending signing of Hall is cited as the reason they have dropped out of the race for Tierney.

It’s suggested the Gunners ‘could choose to keep’ the left-back at the club beyond the summer window. However, Watts believes that’s not likely to happen.

With interest from another side remaining in Tierney, there’s a good chance he still leaves.

Celtic get free run at Tierney move

Brendan Rodgers is said to be ‘pushing hard’ to bring him back to Celtic this summer. He managed the defender at the club when before they both left for the Premier League, and it’s said Rodgers is ‘desperate to reunite’ with his former player.

On top of that, Celtic are apparently ‘aware of Arsenal’s wish to offload’ him.

Reports have suggested the Gunners want £30million for his services. However, with Newcastle having dropped out, there’s nobody to challenge Celtic.

Given they have a free run at the transfer, it’s said Tierney’s price ‘could lower’ towards the back end of the window.

Rodgers wants Celtic bosses to ‘negotiate terms’, when they might be able to drive his price down and pick up a bargain.

