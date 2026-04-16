Newcastle warned over Mourinho, Mancini moves as Tonali dubbed an ‘ungrateful little wretch’

Newcastle United have been warned against turning to either Jose Mourinho and Roberto Mancini, amid talk that Eddie Howe is considering resigning from the St James’ Park hotseat, while Magpies midfielder Sandro Tonali has also been criticised over his exit stance.

Howe has overseen a remarkable transformation since arriving on Tyneside in 2021, guiding the club away from relegation danger to become a regular force in both domestic and European competition.

His crowning achievement came last season when he delivered the club’s first major domestic silverware in 70 years, as Newcastle beat Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final.

Backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, Howe has helped re-establish Newcastle among Europe’s elite, having secured Champions League football in two of the past three seasons.

However, there have been some struggles this term, with Newcastle currently sitting 14th in the table, leading to Howe seeking assurances from the club’s hierarchy ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

Sources now indicate that as he weighs up his own future, it cannot be ruled out that he could choose to step away from the St James’ Park hotseat by resigning.

And we understand that Jose Mourinho, currently in charge of Benfica, and Roberto Mancini, now at Al-Sadd, are among the standout names who would be open to the project, if Howe moves on.

Both managers boast Premier League-winning pedigree, and it is believed that Newcastle’s ownership view their experience as a potential way to further elevate the club’s global stature.

However, former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan is not convinced that either name would be a good appointment at St James’ Park.

Speaking about life for Newcastle without Howe, Jordan told talkSPORT: “Sure, they can get a more established manager in people’s minds. I wouldn’t feel excited by Roberto Mancini if I were Newcastle. Jose Mourinho, I think has had his day.

“A different voice can change things. Eddie has been there for four years. Danny (Murphy) will tell you what dressing rooms are like. They don’t respond forever, irrespective of whether players turn over. There is a necessity to change things.”

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Tonali also singled out in Newcastle PSR argument

Meanwhile, Jordan also discussed how any new manager coming in on Tyneside, should not be affected by any previous PSR issues, especially after the sale of Alexander Isak last summer, although Tonali did come under fire for pushing to leave the club.

He added: “I’m not entirely sure why they’d be compromised by PSR.

“They’ve just sold a £125million footballer. So whilst they’ve bought players, those have been capitalised over four years, and the value of Isak has been brought into this year.

“So I would imagine Newcastle may have some bandwidth to be able to spend money.

“But the problem they’ve got, and the problem they will continue to have, is they can’t bridge the £300million gap to those that they want to be. And they can’t keep their players.

“If they can’t keep their players, and as much as Tonali is an ungrateful little wretch that should be staying longer because he caused them problems when he got banned with the betting staff, he will go.

“Other players will go. Anthony Gordon will probably go and, all of a sudden, before you get yourself an opportunity to build, you’re rebuilding.”

Gordon, Tonali suitors lining up

Indeed, Gordon continues to be heavily linked with a move this summer, with Liverpool, Arsenal and Bayern all in the mix for the England winger.

As for Tonali, while the likes of Manchester United and Manchester City continue to show interest in the Italy international, a move back to Serie A is far more likely. Indeed, our sources indicate that Juventus remain keen on securing the 25-year-old’s signature.

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