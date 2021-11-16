Newcastle warned of price hikes as Howe tipped for £100m to get trio of targets

Newcastle have been warned of price hikes with Eddie Howe tipped to receive a £100m warchest to get a reported trio of targets.

Howe is beginning to settle into life as new Magpies boss and will have gained a solid understanding of his squad over the international break. As much as focus will be on their upcoming games, planning for January needs to be done.

The winter transfer window will be vital for the Tyneside club. It could make or break their Premier League status.

Football Insider report that the English manager is prioritising signing a central midfielder and two centre-backs.

And as such, pundit Alan Hutton feels Howe will need upwards of £100m to turn the season around.

“It’s such a big window, it’s all about staying up,” Hutton told Football Insider. You have to get the right sort of players through the door. It’s about identifying where you’re at your weakest.

“I think defensively, that’s where they’ve struggled. That’s where I’d be targeting.

“The thing that you need to be wary of is there’s going to be a premium, I think, when Newcastle are coming in for players.

“It’s a case of: ‘Okay, they’ve got new owners with a lot of money. The price is going up £10million’. That’s something they’re going to have to deal with as a club.

Newcastle need to target experienced midfielder like Ramsey The position Newcastle are in requires an experienced leader to help them improve.

“Howe will be in there now, identifying exactly what he needs. I think we’re talking £80million, £90million, £100million. We’re talking up there to really get away and out of that relegation zone.

“You need to pick the right players. That’s the biggest thing.”

Howe is said to be looking to bring in a new experienced spine to the team and defence and midfield were identified as the two areas for strengthening by him during the interview process.

Possible Howe target off the table

One of the defensive targets he might have had in mind is Burnley centre-back James Tarkowski, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

The Clarets could get a fee for him if they opt to sell in January, but Football Insider have claimed that they will block any approaches.

There’s still hope at Turf Moor that he could sign a new contract. So they are going to risk losing him for free instead of cashing in.

That means Howe will frustratingly have to look elsewhere for proven defensive reinforcements.

