Fabrizio Romano drops Anthony Gordon Newcastle exit ‘possibility’ update – ‘A big proposal’

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Newcastle United could sell Anthony Gordon in the summer transfer window, which will be music to the ears of Liverpool and Arsenal.

On April 10, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported Arsenal’s desire to sign Gordon from Newcastle in the summer of 2026.

Sources have told us that Gordon’s representatives have made Arsenal aware that the former Everton winger would be open to working under Gunners manager Mikel Arteta at the Emirates Stadium.

On March 21, Graeme Bailey revealed Liverpool’s interest in Gordon, with last season’s Premier League winners looking at the former Everton winger as a potential replacement for Cody Gakpo.

There have been reports in the German media that Bayern Munich have already been in ‘concrete talks’ over signing Gordon.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has now provided an update on Gordon’s situation.

While playing down talks that Bayern are pressing ahead to sign the England international winger, the trusted Italian journalist has noted that “there is a possibility” that Newcastle could sell Gordon if they get “a big proposal”.

Romano said about Gordon on his YouTube channel: “Let me clarify the situation, guys.

“According to my info, there is a possibility Newcastle will sell one or two top players in this summer transfer window.

“It’s about Financial Fair Play, it’s about the cost of the squad, so they have to consider exits, could be one, could be two, based on opportunities, based on proposals, based on what players want to do.

“So, Anthony Gordon has chances to leave Newcastle in the summer transfer window.

“There is a lot of interest also in Sandro Tonali. Let’s see what happens with Bruno Guimaraes.

“I am not saying Newcastle are going to sell all these players. That’s not the case.

“Newcastle will try to keep as many as possible, but, at the moment, there is a possibility Anthony Gordon could be on his way out of Newcastle in case of a big proposal.

“Many questions on Bayern. There are several clubs, guys, interested, also in the Premier League.

“I would not underestimate Premier League clubs in this race for Anthony Gordon, in case there is a door open to his exit in the summer.

“Bayern are looking at wingers on the market. That’s not new. We know Yan Diomande, now links with Anthony Gordon.

“There will be more for sure because Bayern are looking at wingers, but at the moment, what I am told is that it’s still early with several clubs involved with the first round of discussions around Anthony Gordon, interest also from the Premier League, not only from Germany or other countries, so let’s wait and see.”

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