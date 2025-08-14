Newcastle United remain in the picture for Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson, TEAMtalk understands, while another new signing could be completed by the weekend as the Alexander Isak saga continues.

Sources indicate that the Magpies are not deterred by Jackson’s price tag, while Chelsea are prepared to sanction his departure this summer.

Chelsea are in the midst of an attacking overhaul but are adamant they will stick to their valuation, having seen several attacking players move within the Premier League for similar fees in recent months.

We understand the Blues ideally wanted to set Jackson’s price at £80million, but have a level of realism around the fee and are likely to settle closer to £60million. It is believed Newcastle would be willing to head to that figure.

It is also understood Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, who additionally works on transfer matters at the club, has grown increasingly convinced that Jackson has the traits to fill the role of Alexander Isak.

The Swedish international is still pushing for a move to Liverpool, even though Newcastle would like to block his exit.

Isak is eager to seal a switch to Anfield, but any move will hinge on Newcastle securing a replacement first, and one new forward addition, other than Jackson, may not be far away…

Newcastle eyeing Chelsea star with second deal in the pipeline

While Newcastle’s pursuit of a new striker has been slow in recent weeks, insiders close to the club insist Jackson remains on their list of targets.

The prospect of a formal offer has not been ruled out, with Newcastle weighing up whether to step up their pursuit as they also look at other targets right now.

Jackson, 24, joined Chelsea from Villarreal in the summer of 2023, in a deal worth £32million. The Senegalese international has put in some good performances and scored 30 goals in 81 games for the Blues.

However, with the additions of Joao Pedro and Liam Delap, Jackson could see his minutes limited, hence why Enzo Maresca is willing to sell.

Sources say Newcastle’s intentions with Jackson will become clear very soon.

Meanwhile, Newcastle still hope to tie up a deal for Yoane Wissa from Brentford. The 28-year-old notched 19 goals in the Premier League last season, and he is keen on a switch to St James’ Park.

There have been suggestions that a deal for Wissa could be complete by the weekend. Whether he is signed in time to play in Newcastle’s Premier League opener away at Aston Villa is still unclear.

