Juventus are seriously considering a blockbuster move for Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali, per reports, while a Barcelona ace is also admired but deemed ‘unattainable’ for the Serie A giants.

Tonali, 25, is one of Eddie Howe’s most important players. He has started all six of the Magpies’ games so far, five in the Premier League and one against Barcelona in the Champions League.

The Italian international, who joined Newcastle for around £55million in 2023, is contracted at St James’ Park until 2028.

However, former Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio, who spent 13 years as a player for the Turin-based club, has named Tonali as the ‘dream’ signing for his former club.

“What transfer market signing do I dream of for the future? As an Italian, I’d say Tonali, but the unattainable dream would be Barcelona’s Pedri,” he said.

Italian outlet Calciomercato reports that Juventus manager Igor Tudor is keen to add to his midfield options, either in January or next summer.

It is claimed that Tonali figures highly on the club’s shortlist and is the ‘main target’, and they are reportedly buoyed by his ‘unwavering desire to return to Italy.’ They are also admirers of Real Sociedad star Luka Sucic, in case they miss out.

Does Sandro Tonali really want to leave Newcastle?

The speculation surrounding Tonali’s future is nothing new. He has been heavily linked with potential returns to the Serie A before, but no concrete offer has ever materialised from any of his suitors.

A report from The Athletic a few months ago stated that any indications of Tonali potentially leaving Newcastle have been played down by the club and those close to the player. So far, no reliable sources have indicated there has been any change.

Newcastle would also demand more than the £55m they paid to sign Tonali, which would likely put him out of reach for Juventus without them first making significant player sales.

As mentioned, Tonali also remains a key player for Newcastle, so the chances of him agitating or forcing an exit in January or next summer seem slim.

The interest from Juventus comes as no surprise, but a gargantuan offer would be required for Newcastle to even consider letting him go.

Juve may therefore be forced to look elsewhere for a new midfielder, even if Tonali is their ‘main target’, but this is a situation to keep a close eye on over the coming weeks and months.

