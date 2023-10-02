‘Extremely dangerous’ – Next Newcastle superstar emerges as praise lavished on Howe signing

Newcastle United may already have their next big superstar on their books, as teenager Yankuba Minteh is impressing while on loan at Feyenoord in the Netherlands.

Minteh is a 19-year-old attacker who can operate as a winger on either flank, or as a central attacking midfielder. He represents Gambia at international level but actually made his name at Danish side Odense BK.

After putting in some electric performances for them, Minteh alerted Newcastle scouts to his potential. And the Magpies swooped in for him in the summer, with sporting director Dan Ashworth explaining how he is ‘very pleased’ with the transfer.

Minteh immediately joined Feyenoord on loan for the 2023-24 campaign. He has already emerged into one of their most influential players, having notched three goals and one assist in nine appearances. That includes a goal and an assist as Feyenoord thrashed Heerenveen 6-1 on September 16.

Newcastle fans will be delighted to see that Minteh is shining during his temporary spell at Feyenoord. They will also be delighted to hear what former Feyenoord striker Pierre van Hooijdonk has to say about the starlet.

In an interview with Studio Voetbal (via Sport Witness), the pundit said: “I think Minteh is a very interesting player, especially for Feyenoord.

READ MORE: Newcastle identify classy Prem star as their ‘top target’ for January after seeing £30m bid rejected

“Feyenoord doesn’t have that many players who can really outplay someone one-v-one. He can do that, apart from the fact that he is also lightning fast. That also creates a lot of danger in away matches at European level.”

Another one of Feyenoord’s former players, Willem van Hanegem, has labelled Minteh ‘extremely dangerous’ and also suggested the club should try to engineer a longer loan spell.

Pundits ‘enjoying’ watching Newcastle youngster

“I’ve enjoyed him for a few games already,” Van Hanegem said. “That guy is extremely dangerous with his pace. If I were Feyenoord, I would now cast my doubts if he could be rented from Newcastle United for another year.”

If Minteh continues to impress during the rest of the season, then Newcastle supporters will not want him to return to Feyenoord for another year. They will instead want to see him battle Miguel Almiron for that spot on the right flank, which is where he prefers to operate.

However, spending two years in the Netherlands might actually be the best option for Minteh. This would help him to continue maturing and developing physically, potentially allowing him to make a big impact on the Premier League in the 2025-26 season.

Meanwhile, Monday’s Euro Paper Talk includes Chelsea preparing to submit a third bid for a Newcastle and Barcelona-linked star.