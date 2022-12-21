Newcastle are likely to make a Manchester United and Arsenal-linked forward their first signing of the January transfer window, according to reports.

Newcastle have spent big money since their PIF takeover in October 2021, although they have spent it incredibly well. In January of this year, they signed top stars Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes, plus a few Premier League-quality players, to avoid relegation.

And the strategy worked, with Eddie Howe’s side going on to finish in 11th place.

During the summer, Newcastle further improved their squad with the captures of more impressive names. They finally got long-term target Sven Botman from Lille and broke the club’s transfer record by spending around £60million on striker Alexander Isak.

Newcastle also made Matt Targett’s loan move from Aston Villa permanent and made Nick Pope their new number one.

Now, Howe has a great squad at his disposal and this is helping the Magpies fight for European qualification. They sit third in the Prem currently, meaning they could even make next season’s Champions League if they continue their great form from before the World Cup.

Naturally, Newcastle have been tipped to sign plenty of top players during the upcoming January window. This is because they have the money to rival the likes of Man Utd, Chelsea and Liverpool. But another enticing factor is the fact they could finish in the top four this campaign.

And Goal’s live transfer blog (21/12, at 07:07), which cites German outlet Bild, reveals the first player Newcastle fans can expect to arrive on Tyneside this winter.

Newcastle set to win race for striker

It looks like they are about to pull off a transfer coup by beating Man Utd and Arsenal to the signing of Borussia Monchengladbach’s Marcus Thuram.

PIF are apparently on the verge of ‘wrapping up’ a deal with Gladbach for the striker, who made several impressive substitute appearances for France at the World Cup.

Newcastle have been in contact with Gladbach about the cost of the move. The German club have said they want €12million (£10.5m) for Thuram. They cannot charge much more than this as his contract is due to expire at the end of the season.

Newcastle chiefs, though, are offering just under £10m. As such, some negotiation needs to be done before an agreement can be reached. But the report states this difference in valuation should be sorted in the next few days.

This will then allow Newcastle to begin talks with Thuram and his agent over a potential contract. They should be able to finalise this fairly quickly as they can offer the 25-year-old better wages than he is on at Gladbach.

Thuram has been heavily linked with a Prem move in recent months. This is mainly down to his expiring Gladbach deal, which he is certain he doesn’t want to renew.

Arsenal, Man Utd have both been targeting Marcus Thuram

Arsenal have been looking at Thuram as a potential solution to their short-term striker problems. Gabriel Jesus will be out until around March after undergoing knee surgery.

Man Utd, meanwhile, have set their sights on the nine-cap international as a possible replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo in Erik ten Hag’s attack.

There have also been links with Italian side Inter Milan. And a recent social media hint suggested Thuram could be going to Italy.

But those three clubs are close to missing out on Thuram. He appears set to come up against Man Utd and Arsenal in the Prem over the coming seasons, should his Newcastle move reach completion.

Thuram would be a great signing for Newcastle. He wasn’t a starter for France at the World Cup, but when he came off the bench he was a real handful.

The Parma-born attacker replaced Olivier Giroud in just the 41st minute of the World Cup final, after Les Blues went 2-0 down. Randal Kolo Muani also replaced Ousmane Dembele, who like Giroud was poor.

Thuram and Kolo Muani were two of France’s best players, helping to provide far more threat in attack. They helped France get back into the match and take it to extra time and then penalties.

Ultimately, though, it was Argentina’s year. They beat France 4-2 in the shootout to give Lionel Messi the trophy he has been craving.

