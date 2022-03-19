Newcastle are lining-up the signing of Neymar to transform them into contenders for Premier League and European glory, a report has claimed.

Since their mid-season takeover the Toon have already moved from relegation strugglers to one of the most hard to beat teams under Eddie Howe. Most fans would expect them to kick on to the top-four battle next season.

But it seems the St James’ Park hierarchy have other ideas. According to Fichajes, they have PSG star Neymar in their sights.

It’s claimed he is seen as the ‘face of a project’ which is aiming to win the title in the short-term. His worldwide fame would also ‘make itself felt’ in Europe.

It comes after the Brazilian has been linked to the Parc des Princes exit door following a rough couple of weeks.

Despite him setting up Kylian Mbappe twice in their Champions League tie with Real Madrid, he and his team-mates fell to a 3-2 aggregate defeat.

Squandering the two-goal lead was the latest failure for the French club since Neymar’s 2017 arrival.

And upon his return to Ligue 1 action he was booed and jeered by his own fans, along with Lionel Messi.

So not only does Neymar feel his future is uncertain, but the PSG chiefs are also questioning his position at the club.

Jan Oblak to Newcastle this summer as Atletico contract not agreed yet Jan Oblak is a target for Newcastle this summer as Atletico Madrid contract expiring next year for Slovenia goalkeeper

The 30-year-old remains the most expensive player in football history following his £200million move from Barcelona.

He signed a new deal last year until 2025. So Newcastle can expect to fork out a similar fee if they make a summer move.

What’s more, he’s believed to be earning in excess of £500k-per-week. Whether the investment is worth making is now up to the richest club in the world.

Newcastle complete scouting mission

Meanwhile, the Europa League tie between Galatasaray and Barcelona gave Newcastle the chance to scout centre-back target Victor Nelsson.

That’s according to Turkish outlet Fanatik, who claim there were several representatives of European clubs at the second leg.

Among the players being observed was Nelsson. Newcastle’s representatives were keeping a close eye on the 23-year-old, who is in his first season with Galatasaray.

They signed him from Copenhagen in his native Denmark in August.

Since then, he has already amassed 40 appearances in all competitions for the club. They could turn a quick profit by cashing in on him after his busy debut season.

Per Fanatik, Newcastle scouts went to witness his performance against Barcelona on Thursday. His fellow defender Marcao may also have been of interest.

For Nelsson, they were joined by representatives of AC Milan and Napoli.

READ MORE: Man Utd joined by Arsenal, Newcastle in battle for 16-goal Bundesliga winger