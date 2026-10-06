Newcastle star eyed by Bayern Munich in shock deal after PIF make contract decision

Bayern Munich are considering Nick Pope as one of several options on a shortlist of experienced deputies for next summer, sources have confirmed, though the forgotten Newcastle United goalkeeper is not alone on their list, sources can confirm.

The Bundesliga champions are planning for life after Manuel Neuer, who is expected to retire at the end of the campaign. Neuer, who will turn 41 during the season, remains under contract until June 2027, but the club already view 23-year-old Jonas Urbig as the natural successor between the posts.

Urbig made 17 appearances last season, partly covering for injury, and is set to become the first-choice keeper once Neuer steps aside.

Bayern are therefore looking for a seasoned back-up who can offer leadership and reliability, rather than a younger goalkeeper who would immediately contest Urbig for the starting role.

Pope, 34, is understood to be among the names under consideration. Sources have been clear that he is one of a number of options on the shortlist, not a sole or preferred target.

Other goalkeepers that have been considered by Bayern include Oliver Baumann, Fulham’s Bernd Leno, Koen Casteels, Kevin Trapp and Sporting’s Rui Silva.

The breadth of the list underlines that Bayern are surveying the market rather than pursuing a single candidate.

For Pope, the timing could suit. He joined Newcastle from Burnley in 2022 and has won 10 England caps, but he has slipped right down the pecking order at St James’ Park, though he has been an unused substitute in their last four games.

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Summer arrival Lukas Hornicek has established himself as the club’s new No.1, while another summer arrival, Ewen Jaouen, looks the preferred deputy, or at least will prove to be, with Pope’s last competitive start coming on the final day of the 2025/26 season.

He was available for transfer in the summer window but did not move, and Newcastle have no intention currently of renewing his contract.

That deal expires in June 2027, leaving him free to negotiate with foreign clubs from January and available on a free transfer next summer.

Whether Bayern advance their interest remains to be seen. Any move would hinge on Pope’s willingness to accept a supporting role in Munich and on how the rest of the shortlist develops over the coming months.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are reportedly plotting a January move for an impressive Brighton midfielder.