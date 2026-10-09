Nick Woltemade’s Newcastle future decided as Juventus consider other strikers – Exclusive

Newcastle United have no plans for Nick Woltemade to return to the club in January and Juventus cannot simply cancel his loan, though the Bianconeri are considering moves to sign three other strikers, TEAMtalk understands.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Woltemade’s season-long loan to Juventus is set to continue despite the German forward yet to establish himself as a regular starter in Serie A and having endured a lukewarm start to life in Turin.

Newcastle endured a summer of upheaval with Matthias Jaissle replacing Eddie Howe as head coach, and initial thoughts were that Woltemade could be an ideal fit for the new boss.

Jaissle has regularly used a system incorporating a No.10, which appeared to offer Woltemade an obvious route into his plans.

However, we understand it quickly became clear that Woltemade was not considered the right fit for Jaissle’s system, with questions also raised over his willingness to adapt to the demands of the new regime.

As a result, his future at St James’ Park was effectively decided early in the summer.

Newcastle worked hard to bring in Matias Fernandez-Pardo, which subsequently allowed Woltemade to leave the club, and after talks with a number of interested sides during the closing weeks of the transfer window, the 24-year-old opted for Juventus.

A season-long loan was agreed between the clubs, but sources can confirm that the deal contains no termination clause and nor was one included in the agreement.

That was, in part, because Juventus were not covering Woltemade’s full wages, meaning the Italian giants cannot simply decide to end the arrangement and send him back to Newcastle in January.

The only way Woltemade could return to Tyneside during the winter window would be if Newcastle agreed to cancel the loan.

However, sources have confirmed that is highly unlikely at this point and there are no plans within the Newcastle hierarchy for Woltemade to return this season, with another strong reason also emerging why a recall simply isn’t in anyone’s best interests and despite the Bianconeri also having their eyes on potential upgrades in January…

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Woltemade could face Juventus competition from Man Utd man

There is another significant twist to the situation, too. Having already represented Newcastle earlier in the season before featuring for Juventus, Woltemade is unable to join another club until next summer.

That means that, whatever happens with his role in Turin or Juventus’ recruitment plans, the forward is set to remain in black and white for the rest of the campaign. A January move elsewhere is not an option, leaving him to fight for his place at Juventus unless Newcastle agree to an unlikely early cancellation of the loan.

Italian sources have also confirmed that, despite bringing Woltemade to Turin, Juventus continue to assess other attacking options.

Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee is among the players being considered by the Serie A giants as they look at ways to strengthen their forward options.

We also understand that Juventus are also looking at Saudi Arabian-based striker Mateo Retegui, while Monaco forward Folarin Balogun is another player being assessed by the Italian club.

Juve sources insist, however, that Woltemade could yet emerge as a major signing for the club.

The German has impressed with aspects of his game since moving to Italy, although his lack of starts in the league means he still has plenty to prove before Juventus make any decision over his long-term future.

For Newcastle, meanwhile, their focus is already turning towards the January window.

Indeed, TEAMtalk understands the Magpies are in the market for another forward, with the club ideally looking for a player who can operate from the right-hand side.

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