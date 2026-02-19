Newcastle sale stance revealed as three giants emerge for £69m star

TEAMtalk can reveal that Newcastle United sources insist they are not actively looking to sell Nick Woltemade, but have not ruled out the prospect of a summer return to Germany for the striker.

Woltemade arrived at St James’ Park in the summer in a £69million deal from Stuttgart, quickly making an impact with four goals in his first seven games as he stepped up to fill the void left by Alexander Isak and the injured Yoane Wissa.

However, Woltemade’s form has dipped this year, with just one goal in his last 16 appearances. That downturn has sparked speculation that he could be heading back to the Bundesliga, with several German clubs monitoring his situation closely.

German sources have confirmed to us that Bayern Munich, who were keen on Woltemade last summer, retain an interest but are not prepared to pay the sort of money Newcastle did for the 24-year-old. We can also reveal that Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are keen, but again, the fee would be an issue.

Newcastle sources have made it clear that, while in theory they could entertain Woltemade’s exit, they would seek to recoup most, if not all, of the money they spent. The club is not under pressure to sell and will only consider offers that reflect their significant investment.

Sources believe that Woltemade is keen to move back home, but he is facing up to the prospect that there may not be a way out of the club this summer unless a suitable deal can be struck.

With Newcastle standing firm and Bundesliga clubs reluctant to match the Magpies’ valuation, the striker’s future remains uncertain.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Newcastle: Potential Woltemade replacement; Serie A target

One player who could replace Woltemade in the north east is Promise David, who currently represents Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium.

West Ham United are pushing hard to win the race for the Canadian centre-forward, though Newcastle will provide them with competition.

Reports in Italy suggest Newcastle have taken a shine to Serie A’s most improved defender this season.

Plus, a Magpies outcast is prepared to ‘force his way out’ of the club in the summer.