Newcastle United forward Nick Woltemade is actively exploring a return to mainland Europe this summer after growing increasingly frustrated with life on Tyneside, and TEAMtalk understands the Magpies could reluctantly sanction a loan move.

The Germany international only arrived at St James’ Park last summer in a deal worth close to £70million from Stuttgart, but his first season in the Premier League has not unfolded as either the player or club had hoped.

Woltemade was initially thrust into a central striker role earlier in the campaign due to Newcastle’s injury issues and tactical demands, despite that not being viewed as his strongest or most natural position.

While the 24-year-old has still managed to contribute seven Premier League goals alongside three assists, TEAMtalk understands the attacker has become increasingly frustrated in recent weeks.

Sources state Woltemade has cut an unhappy figure behind the scenes after starting just once across Newcastle’s last four matches, with concerns growing over both his role and long-term fit within the squad.

The player is now understood to be seriously considering his options ahead of the summer window, with a return to European football outside England emerging as a strong possibility.

Newcastle, for their part, are not actively forcing Woltemade out and remain open to him staying. However, TEAMtalk can reveal the Magpies would also be willing to discuss an exit under the right conditions.

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Newcastle could reluctantly LOAN Woltemade

Club insiders acknowledge there is little realistic chance of immediately recovering the near-£70million invested in the player only 12 months ago.

As a result, alternative solutions, including a structured loan move, are now being considered internally.

Any temporary departure would still need to involve a financial package Newcastle deem worthwhile, with the club reluctant to weaken their negotiating position significantly.

Interest in Woltemade is already building rapidly across Europe.

TEAMtalk understands Borussia Dortmund are among the clubs showing the strongest interest in the German forward as they assess attacking reinforcements ahead of next season. But Dortmund are far from alone.

Former club Stuttgart are also closely monitoring the situation and would welcome the opportunity to bring Woltemade back to the Bundesliga, particularly with Champions League football awaiting them next season.

Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayer Leverkusen are likewise keeping close tabs on developments surrounding the player’s future.

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Atletico Madrid explore move for Newcastle star

The interest is not limited to Germany, either. TEAMtalk can confirm Atletico Madrid are among the clubs aware of Woltemade’s situation and have discussed his profile internally as they evaluate potential attacking additions this summer.

Those close to the player believe a return to a more fluid attacking system – where he can operate deeper or across the frontline rather than strictly as a traditional number nine – would allow Woltemade to rediscover his best form.

Despite his frustrations, there remains a belief among Newcastle staff that the forward still possesses enormous technical quality and long-term potential.

However, with the player now increasingly unsettled and European interest intensifying, a summer departure is becoming a realistic possibility.

Woltemade could be followed out the exit door by Yoane Wissa, who has also failed to make the desired impact at Newcastle since arriving last summer.

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