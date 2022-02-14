Freiburg’s CEO has talked up a summer exit for Nico Schlotterbeck who Newcastle chased in January, and a recent report revealed the Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund target’s price has more than halved.

Newcastle made signing a top class centre-half a priority last month. The Magpies pursued Lille’s Sven Botman as well as Sevilla’s Diego Carlos. However, when the window slammed shut, neither player had arrived at St. James’ Park.

Eddie Howe did revamp the defence to some degree. Kieran Trippier and Dan Burn both signed, while Matt Targett arrived on loan from Aston Villa.

Burn played at centre-back in their 1-0 victory over Steven Gerrard’s side on Sunday. However, the expectation is Newcastle will again push hard for a more elite centre-half in the summer.

A more left-field target that drew links with Newcastle in January was Nico Schlotterbeck.

The 22-year-old German has become a mainstay in Freiburg’s rearguard in recent seasons. He has featured in every Bundesliga match in which he has been available this season. The only two contests he missed were through a Covid-enforced absence.

Schlotterbeck stifling Bundesliga attackers

Freiburg are currently flying high in sixth position, and boast the league’s joint-second meanest defence. Only Mainz (24) have conceded fewer goals than Freiburg and Bayern Munich (both 25).

Scholtterbeck had emerged on Newcastle’s radar in January, along with Bayern and Dortmund. Both of their interests could be piqued in the summer with vacancies to fill.

Niklas Sule has agreed to leave Bayern for Dortmund when the season concludes. Dortmund, in turn, could lose Manuel Akanji with Man Utd in the mix.

Now, Freiburg CEO Jochen Saier has set tongues wagging with his comments on a potential summer exit for Schlotterbeck.

Speaking to Sky Germany, Saier recently said: “There were big clubs [interested in January].

“It was clear to us that we wouldn’t let him go in the winter. In the summer, there’s definitely a possibility.”

Get German Football News tout the three prior interested parties of Newcastle, Bayern and Dortmund as those who will have taken note of Saier’s statement.

And further good news for the trio came from German publication Sport 1 last week.

Frieburg had reportedly valued Schlotterbeck around the £40m mark. However, his contract is due to expire in the summer of 2023. As such, he will have just 12 months left in the summer and the new price of £16m has been cited as capable of sealing a deal.

That would represent a huge saving on the likes of Diego Carlos and Sven Botman. And given his form for Freiburg this season, he could prove to be a better investment if the Magpies come calling.

Newcastle could torpedo Arsenal’s hunt for firepower

Meanwhile, Arsenal are fixing their gaze on AC Milan forward Rafael Leao as they seek to revamp their forward line, though Newcastle could torpedo their plans, per a report.

The latest from the Sun puts Arsenal in the frame for 22-year-old Portuguese winger Rafael Leao.

He is enjoying his best season to date at AC Milan. Leao has bagged 10 goals and six assists across all competitions at the San Siro. Those contributions have helped the Rossoneri ascend to the summit of the Serie A table at present.

The newspaper state Arsenal have taken note, and citing the Spanish press, claim they ‘hope to secure a deal’ in the summer. Prior approaches from Everton and Wolves saw a £50m price tag quoted. However, it’s conceivable AC would come to the table for less.

Nevertheless, Arsenal are unlikely to have a free run at Leao next summer – assuming Newcastle beat the drop.

The Sun add Leao is a target for the Magpies who will splash the cash to greater effect if their Premier League status is secured this season.

