Newcastle United have set their sights on signing Nicolas Jackson, sources have told TEAMtalk, with the club’s owners, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), planning to sign the Chelsea striker as well as RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko to compensate for the potential loss of Alexander Isak.

Isak is one of the strikers in the world, and Newcastle are desperate not to lose the Sweden international in the summer transfer window. The 25-year-old scored 23 goals and gave six assists in 34 Premier League appearances last season, as Eddie Howe’s side finished in the top five and qualified for the Champions League. Isak also scored in the Carabao Cup final, as Newcastle beat Liverpool to win their first domestic trophy for 70 years.

It is Liverpool who are determined to sign the striker this summer, as TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, exclusively first broke the news last Thursday that Isak has told Newcastle that he wants to leave, with Anfield his preferred destination.

TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool are poised to make a move for Isak with a potential £150million (€173.2m, $200m( transfer bid, with the striker making it clear that he wants to join the Premier League champions.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Newcastle plan to offset the loss of Isak by signing two strikers.

TEAMtalk understands that Newcastle have set their sights on Chelsea forward Jackson as part of an ambitious plan to bolster their attacking options, with sources indicating he could be one of two striker signings this summer.

The 24-year-old Senegal international is on the radar of no fewer than 10 Premier League clubs, although he remains a secondary option for most, with his potential transfer hinging on the movement of other targets.

Newcastle view Jackson as a complementary option to their primary target, Leipzig striker Sesko.

Both Newcastle and Manchester United have recently presented their projects to the 22-year-old Slovenia international striker, who is also highly sought after.

Man Utd, however, are also exploring Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins as a fallback should they miss out on Sesko.

Jackson is not the only striker that Newcastle are keen on as an addition to Sesko, with sources telling TEAMtalk that Porto striker Samu Aghehowa remains under consideration at St. James’ Park and is listed as an option.

Why Newcastle want Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson – sources

Newcastle’s interest in Jackson is firm, with Magpies boss Howe viewing the former Villarreal player as a key piece in his vision to deploy two strikers more frequently next season.

Jackson, who scored 10 goals and gave five assists in 28 Premier League starts for Chelsea last season, has attracted attention for his pace and work rate, although it must be noted that his finishing has drawn criticism.

Sources suggest that even if Newcastle secure the services of Sesko, they remain keen on Jackson to add depth and versatility to their attack.

Howe’s tactical shift toward a two-striker system has prompted the club to prioritize multiple forward signings, with Jackson’s potential £60million (€69.3m, $80m) move from Chelsea seen as a feasible addition.

Jackson’s availability could be aided by Chelsea’s efforts to streamline their squad, including offloading players like Raheem Sterling to fund new signings such as Man Utd Alejandro Garnacho.

