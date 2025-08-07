£70m striker eager to join Newcastle as direct talks open with agents – sources

Newcastle United have made a move to sign Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson after learning that Benjamin Sesko is on his way to Manchester United, sources have told TEAMtalk – but he is not the only forward that Magpies manager Eddie Howe is keen on.

With Liverpool determined to sign Alexander Isak before the summer transfer window closes, and, as TEAMtalk has learned, planning to make a second and improved bid, Newcastle are on the hunt for a replacement. Even though the Magpies’ public stance is that Isak is not for sale, the Carabao Cup winners are aware that keeping the Sweden international against his will may not be feasible.

Newcastle had been working hard to convince Sesko to move to St. James’ Park, but the RB Leipzig striker has made up his mind to join Man Utd instead.

This has led Newcastle to look at alternatives, with Chelsea and Senegal international striker Jackson now a major target for Howe.

Sources close to the club have told TEAMtalk that Newcastle have made a bold approach for Jackson, signalling Howe’s determination to revamp the squad’s frontline ahead of the 2025/26 Premier League campaign.

The 24-year-old Senegalese international has emerged as a top target for Newcastle, with the club reaching out directly to his representatives.

Jackson, who joined Chelsea from Villarreal in 2023, is open to the switch to St James’ Park, viewing it as an opportunity to secure regular first-team football and contribute to Newcastle’s ambitious project under the ownership of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Insiders have indicated to TEAMtalk that personal terms would pose no significant hurdles, with Jackson’s camp eager to negotiate a deal that aligns with his career aspirations.

However, the transfer hinges on bridging a valuation gap between the two clubs.

Chelsea are holding firm on a £70million (€80.2m, $93.6m) asking price, emphasising Jackson’s proven Premier League experience as justification for the premium.

The Conference League winners argue that his market value reflects not just his on-pitch contributions, but also his adaptability and potential in England’s top flight.

In contrast, Newcastle’s hierarchy believes that his value is worth closer to £60m (€68.8m, $80.2m), aiming to strike a balance between ambition and fiscal prudence amid Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Ollie Watkins is also on Newcastle’s radar – sources

Jackson scored 13 goals and gave six assists in 37 appearances for Chelsea last season, while in the 2023/24 campaign, the striker found the back of the net 17 times and provided six assists in 44 matches in all competitions.

Chelsea have signed Joao Pedro and Liam Delap this summer, which has raised questions about Jackson’s future.

The Blues manager, Enzo Maresca, has publicly said that there is no guarantee that Jackson will be part of his squad after the summer transfer window closes.

Hayter’s quotes Maresca as saying on August 7: “Nico is okay. When the transfer window is open, unfortunately or fortunately, anything can happen.

“This also involves Nico’s situation. At the moment we also had two strikers arrive, both of them in the USA, Joao (Pedro) and Liam (Delap). So we will see what happens.”

TEAMtalk understands that Jackson is not the striker that Howe is keen on bringing to St. James’ Park.

Alongside Jackson, Newcastle are exploring a move for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins.

The 29-year-old England international striker’s prolific form has caught the eye of several top clubs.

Watkins, valued at around £80m (€91.7m, $107m) by Villa, could provide a dynamic partnership option, although prising him away from Villa Park would require a substantial bid and Villa to have a replacement in place.

This pursuit of Jackson and Watkins forms part of a broader strategy by Howe, who is keen to recruit two new strikers before the window slams shut.

With Isak shouldering much of the goal-scoring burden last term and keen on leaving Newcastle, reinforcements are deemed essential to challenge for the Champions League places in the Premier League table next season.

