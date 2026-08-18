Newcastle United have made enquiries about RB Leipzig midfielder Nicolas Seiwald as they continue to assess options for their midfield, TEAMtalk sources have confirmed.

The 25-year-old is an important part of Leipzig’s squad, but has emerged as another name on Newcastle’s shortlist as they look to add an experienced operator to the engine room following the departure of Bruno Guimaraes.

Newcastle have already explored a number of possibilities. They failed to persuade Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to leave Marseille, while discussions are continuing over Bayern Munich midfielder Joao Palhinha.

However, we understand the club’s recruitment department are working across several options and Seiwald is a player they appreciate.

The 51-time capped Austrian international has two years remaining on his current Leipzig contract, and his experience at the highest level makes him an attractive option for Newcastle.

There is also a familiar link to new head coach Mattias Jaissle, who knows Seiwald extremely well from their time together at Red Bull Salzburg.

Seiwald was a key part of the Salzburg side that won the Austrian title under Jaissle, and Newcastle are now considering whether they should reunite the pair in the Premier League.

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Newcastle have already completed the signing of another former Jaissle player, with versatile defender Amar Dedic joining from Benfica, after we revealed earlier this month that they were in pole position to complete the deal.

Seiwald could therefore become another former Jaissle charge on Newcastle’s radar, although sources at the club insist he is one of a number of options being considered for the midfield position.

The Magpies remain determined to strengthen their engine room and are continuing to assess the market before deciding which target to push for most strongly.

For now, Seiwald has joined the list, with Newcastle gathering information on what it would take to bring the Austrian to St James’ Park.

The versatile midfielder, who can play in a box-to-box role, as a defensive midfielder or even as a centre-back when required, could prove to be a valuable addition for the Magpies.

With this in mind, it’ll be interesting to see whether Newcastle launch an offer in the coming days as they step up their preparations for the new Premier League season.

With Guimaraes and Tonali both out of the door, they need another quality player in the middle of the park, following the additions of young midfield duo Aladji Bamba and Sean Steur.