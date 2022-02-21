Bayern Munich legend Lothar Matthaus has confirmed Newcastle United’s interest in Niklas Sule during the January transfer window.

Sule became a target for Newcastle and Chelsea after entering the final six months of his Bayern contract. His situation led to rumours of a cut-price transfer to the Premier League in January, or at least a summer move once he becomes a free agent.

Bayern chief executive Oliver Kahn gave the two English clubs the green light to sign him on January 26.

“We made him an offer, which he told us he didn’t accept. He wants to leave the club at the end of the season,” Kahn said (via the Daily Mail).

Newcastle soon engaged in talks with the centre-back and his agent, but they were unable to complete a transfer coup. The four-time Bundesliga champion will join Bayern’s rivals Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

Matthaus has now confirmed Newcastle made an offer to sign Sule in January, although the move would have likely taken place in July.

“It’s not about the money. I don’t think Sule changes (clubs for) money. Otherwise, he would have gone to England,” Matthaus told Sky Germany (via HITC).

Niklas Sule ‘had an offer from Newcastle’

“He had an offer from Newcastle United, where he would have earned twice as much.”

Explaining Sule’s exit from Bayern, as well as his transfer to Dortmund, Matthaus added: “In recent years, Sule has often been attacked because of his weight. And no one (at Bayern) has protected him.

“During his long injury break, he sacrificed himself for the club. He won the Champions League and played great games.

Zaidu Sanusi from Porto a target for Newcastle United this summer Newcastle United are looking at Zaidu Sanusi from Porto this summer

“And I know that (being under-appreciated) is the reason why Sule said to his team of advisors, ‘we don’t need to talk to Bayern anymore. I want to go.'”

In addition to his four league titles, Sule won the 2020 Champions League and two German cups during his time at the Allianz Arena.

Bukayo Saka, Conor Gallagher, Phil Foden and six other Young Player of the Year contenders

Newcastle duo in line for new contracts

Meanwhile, Newcastle are reportedly planning to offer two first-team stars new contracts, with one of them attracting interest from the Premier League and Serie A.

According to The Telegraph, Newcastle are preparing to enter contract negotiations with Swiss centre-back Fabian Schar.

The 30-year-old’s current terms expire at the end of the season. His situation has led to interest from Premier League rivals, as well as Italian clubs Milan and Napoli.

Newcastle are aware of the links and want to prevent his exit from St James’ Park. Schar is also in line for a pay rise after several solid performances under Howe.

Once Schar’s future is sorted, the Magpies will then discuss a new deal for English midfielder Jonjo Shelvey.

His contract runs until 2023, so club officials want to finalise an extension before the start of next season.

READ MORE: Transfer fee set at £29.1m as Newcastle move to sign exciting Howe target is ‘confirmed’