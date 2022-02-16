Newcastle will resurrect summer transfer interest in RB Salzburg striker Noah Okafor amid doubt over a deal for Hugo Ekitike, according to a report.

The Magpies enjoyed a successful January transfer window, adding five new signings for a total cost of over £90million. Kieran Trippier has particularly impressed at right-back following his two Premier League goals so far.

However, the England right-back is now on the sidelines after fracturing a bone in his foot. And Newcastle’s failure to add a second forward to their ranks in January is another blow.

They had a deal for Reims’ France Under-21 international Ekitike all-but sealed until the move collapsed.

What’s more, Bild (via Sport Witness) has claimed that Chelsea are now rivalling Newcastle for the 19-year-old. Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund have also joined the race for him.

Ekitike rejected the January move to Newcastle because he wanted to finish his breakthrough campaign in Reims. Nevertheless, a summer switch could be on the cards with the interest in him not going away.

But Newcastle have other irons in the fire and are now reportedly turning to RB Salzburg star Okafor.

TEAMtalk revealed in January that the Magpies added the Switzerland international, 21, to their list of targets.

However, Bild adds in a separate report that Dortmund, Hertha Berlin, Inter and Sevilla also have interest in Okafor.

The striker has scored 12 goals in 25 games – close to an average of one every two matches – and will supposedly cost €12million (£10million).

Salzburg manager Matthias Jaissle told the newspaper of Okafor’s progress this season: “He’s a complete striker, very good with his back to the opposing goal, has a great start and a strong technique.

“In the past few months, he has developed very rapidly and is far from finished.

“Since he understood that you have to invest something in your career, he has been very diligent. That will be rewarded.”

Okafor could be exciting Newcastle option

Newcastle are looking at Okafor as they aim to avoid relegation from the Premier League this season.

As well as his 12 goals this season, the three-cap Switzerland international makes an average of 1.4 key passes per game (via WhoScored).

Newcastle added former Burnley striker Chris Wood to their ranks in January for £25million.

However, they looked to add a second attacker to their ranks and Okafor has impressed in the Austrian Bundesliga and the Champions League this season.