Newcastle United are pushing back strongly against growing claims that they are preparing to allow a number of their biggest stars to leave this summer, with club sources insisting they remain firmly in control of every major decision, TEAMtalk understands.

The Magpies accept there is significant interest in several of their leading players following another impressive campaign, but those close to the club have made it clear there will be no fire sale at St James’ Park.

That stance comes amid mounting speculation surrounding the likes of Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes, Lewis Hall, Tino Livramento, Malick Thiaw and Nick Woltemade.

Tonali’s representatives have spent much of the summer speaking to interested clubs, with Arsenal, Manchester City and former club AC Milan all making checks on the Italy international’s situation.

More recently, Tottenham Hotspur have emerged as the strongest contenders.

As TEAMtalk has revealed throughout the week, Spurs have made major progress in discussions with Tonali’s camp.

They are now preparing an offer worth around £100million after seeing an earlier proposal rejected by Newcastle.

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Tonali to ‘get his wish’ but different story for Guimaraes

Meanwhile, Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes has also become the subject of increasing transfer activity.

His representatives have been carrying out due diligence on potential options, with Arsenal and Manchester City both maintaining long-standing interest..

Manchester United and Liverpool have also been spoken to regarding the Brazil international’s situation, as we have previously reported.

However, despite the growing noise around several of their biggest names, Newcastle insist they remain the ones calling the shots.

The club acknowledge there is inevitable interest after selling Anthony Gordon to Barcelona earlier this summer, but sources stress that does not mean they are prepared to sanction further departures simply because clubs are asking questions.

TEAMtalk transfer insider Graeme Bailey understands there is increasing frustration inside St James’ Park over the volume of speculation.

“Newcastle are not happy. They know the stories are coming out and they know people are briefing, but nobody is going to leave the club without their say-so. They are making that abundantly clear,” Bailey exclusively told TEAMtalk.

“As it stands, Tonali does look like getting his wish, but only if Tottenham, or whoever else, matches Newcastle’s valuation.

“But that stance is not the same for Guimaraes, Hall, Livramento, Thiaw or even Woltemade.”

Newcastle contract stand-off does pose big problem

Bailey understands Newcastle’s biggest concern beyond Tonali is ensuring Guimaraes remains central to the club’s long-term project.

The Brazilian has just two years remaining on his current contract and Newcastle have been attempting to open discussions over an extension for several months.

Those conversations, however, have not progressed as smoothly as the club had hoped.

“Take Guimaraes,” Bailey explained. “They’ve been trying to engage with him over a new deal for months, but from the player’s side the conversations haven’t been particularly free-flowing.

“The problem with Bruno is that he isn’t going to commit himself, even on a new contract, if he feels he’s simply staying to oversee a rebuild.

“He isn’t entirely happy with where things are, but Newcastle genuinely believe their plans this summer are enough to convince him that this isn’t a rebuild at all.”

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Double Tonali, Guimaraes exit would be unacceptable

Newcastle are also aware that allowing Tonali to leave would inevitably increase the pressure to retain Guimaraes.

Losing both midfield stars during the same transfer window is not a scenario club officials believe is acceptable.

“If Tonali gets his wish, which at this moment looks increasingly possible with Tottenham preparing a £100million bid, that only increases the importance of tying Bruno down.

“Within Newcastle they simply do not see a summer where Tonali leaves and Guimaraes follows him out of the door. That isn’t how they view this window.”

While Newcastle continue to project confidence internally, Bailey believes actions in the transfer market now need to match the messaging coming from the club.

“Newcastle insist they’re excited by what they’ve got planned. But if they want people to stop focusing on the negatives, they need to do more than sign a reserve goalkeeper, because as things stand, that’s all they’ve done.”

With Tottenham stepping up their pursuit of Tonali and interest continuing to grow in several of Newcastle’s biggest names, the coming weeks promise to be among the most significant of the club’s summer.

The message from St James’ Park, though, remains unchanged: Newcastle will decide who leaves, not the market.

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