Newcastle United have a potential problem on their hands, with one of their stars reportedly looking to ‘force’ an exit this summer, but his dream club don’t want to match their price tag.

It’s a somewhat familiar situation for the Magpies, who lost Alexander Isak to Liverpool last summer after the striker refused to train, before eventually getting his move to Anfield.

The problem player this time around is goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos, and although he’s not in Eddie Howe’s plans, the revelations still pose a financial problem for Newcastle.

The 31-year-old Greek international joined Newcastle from Nottingham Forest in a shock move in the summer of 2024, with the Tynesiders paying £20million for his signing – the most they’ve spent on a goalkeeper.

Vlachodimos made just one appearance for Newcastle, coming on as a substitute in a League Cup clash against AFC Wimbledon. He never forced his way into the starting XI, and ultimately joined Sevilla on a season’s loan last summer.

But in Spain, the shot stopper is now a key player, having made 20 LaLiga appearances so far.

According to a report from Spain, cited by Sport Witness, Vlachodimos is ‘willing to force his way out’ of Newcastle to join Sevilla permanently when his loan ends.

The goalkeeper’s representatives have been putting ‘pressure’ on Newcastle to agree to a sale, but for that to happen the Magpies must drop their demands.

The report also notes how Vlachodimos has already agreed to a four-year contract with Sevilla. This would ‘compensate’ for his contract with Newcastle, which has two years left on it.

However, Newcastle and Sevilla are far apart in their valuations as things stand.

The LaLiga club would be willing to pay €5million (£4.4m / $5.9m) for Vlachodimos, it’s claimed, while Newcastle want a bigger sum to recoup more of the £20million they paid for him.

Sevilla will work hard to thrash out a deal. But it is worth noting, though, that if they are relegated, then the transfer would have almost no chance of being done.

They currently sit 13th in the LaLiga table but just two points above the relegation zone, so their top flight status hangs in the balance.

