‘I talked to him’ – Prem old boy tips ex-boss to accept Newcastle ‘challenge’

Frank Lampard has been backed to take on the “challenge” of becoming the next Newcastle United manager by one of his former Chelsea players.

Although Steve Bruce remains Magpies manager for now, it seems his days are numbered. Following the Saudi-backed takeover of the club, a new appointment could be made. Bruce has never been popular with the Newcastle fans, despite being one himself.

With the team currently in the relegation zone and winless after seven league games, Bruce was already under pressure. But while previous owner Mike Ashley was reluctant to dismiss him, the new owners could make that call.

There have been rumours that Bruce could be dismissed even before the return from the international break. It is believed Graeme Jones will replace him on an interim basis until a successor is found.

Much like how they are being linked with players from big clubs, they could also seek a high-profile manager. A number of names have already been linked with the potential vacancy.

Lampard is among the coaches in contention, having been out of work since Chelsea sacked him in January. Their decision was vindicated as successor Thomas Tuchel led them to the Champions League, but Lampard remains a promising manager himself.

He has been patient for his next opportunity, though. Now, 10 months on, he could get the chance to return to work with Newcastle.

The ex-England midfielder has been mentioned fairly frequently in relation to the Newcastle job since the takeover. He is now named as a “leading contender” by The Sun, after The Telegraph suggested similar.

Talks with the 43-year-old could take place this week, but there are others in contention, such as Lucien Favre, Brendan Rodgers and Graham Potter.

However, Lampard would be the right man for the job according to former Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud.

Asked by talkSPORT if Lampard would be a good choice for Newcastle, Giroud said: “Yeah, definitely. I talked to him a little bit last year.

“I think he is looking forward for a good challenge to come back as a manager, and I think he is a good option. Definitely.

“I believe Newcastle is a big team in the Prem, and it’s a good challenge for him to bounce back and to show his quality.”

Lampard managed Giroud between 2019 and 2021, giving him 43 appearances and seeing him score 19 goals. Their paths separated when Lampard was sacked and Giroud also left the club a few months later.

He now plays for AC Milan in Italy. The France international has two goals from five appearances there so far.

Bruce meets with new owners

While the situation develops, Bruce met with the new Newcastle owners for the first time on Monday.

Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi introduced themselves to the current squad. Bruce was not seen in any of the official photographs of the training session.

If sacked, he will be entitled to a sizeable pay-off.

Staveley said last week that no decision had been made on his future, but that could be about to change.

It is understood they already have a list of potential replacements and it appears Lampard figures among them.

