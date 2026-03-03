Newcastle United are aiming to bring Ollie Watkins to St. James’ Park from Aston Villa in the summer transfer window, according to a report, which has revealed that the Magpies’ owners, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), view him as a replacement for Nick Woltemade.

Watkins is one of the best strikers in the Premier League and has been an important player for Villa over the years. The 30-year-old scored 16 goals and gave eight assists in 31 Premier League starts for the Villans last season.

The England international striker has not been as prolific this time around, though, finding the back of the net only eight times in 27 Premier League appearances.

However, that has not stopped Newcastle from opening talks internally over a 2026 summer deal for Watkins, who is under contract at Villa until 2028.

According to Sports Boom, ‘internal talks have already begun in the Newcastle boardroom over the possibility of signing Watkins’ in the summer transfer window.

Newcastle are said to have identified Watkins as a potential replacement for Nick Woltemade, who joined the Magpies from VfB Stuttgart in the summer of 2025.

The 24-year-old Germany international striker has found the back of the net only seven times in 25 Premier League matches for Eddie Howe’s side so far this campaign.

There is reportedly interest in Woltemade from clubs in Germany, which means that Newcastle could sell the 24-year-old this summer and then use that fund to sign Watkins.

However, Bild journalist Christian Falk has claimed that Newcastle have no plans to offload Woltemade anytime soon.

The German journalist has reported that the striker himself is not planning to leave Newcastle.

" image-id="prsiM5gQiqFR" style="width: 100%; display: inline-flex; max-width: 100%;">

Falk wrote on his website, CFBayernInsider, on February 27, 2026: “It is TRUE: There is no contact between Bayern Munich and Nick Woltemade.

“At the moment, there are rumours suggesting that Newcastle would be prepared to sell the Germany international.

“However, this isn’t the case at the moment, because whilst the club would be prepared to sell him if Woltemade came to the manager or owners saying that he didn’t feel okay in the north east of England anymore, this hasn’t happened.

“There weren’t any talks between Woltemade and Newcastle in terms of a potential exit.

“That’s why there were also no talks with Bayern Munich over a potential move to the Allianz Arena.

‘He’s, of course, an option for the future, and Bayern are keeping an eye on the situation to see where Woltemade’s path leads.

‘But otherwise, I know Nick Woltemade is just focused on the upcoming World Cup with the German national team.

‘He won’t force any transfer before the competition, certainly not unless Newcastle start having second thoughts about the player themselves.

“For now, both sides aren’t thinking about opening discussions over a transfer.’

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Latest Newcastle United and Aston Villa transfer news

Meanwhile, Newcastle reportedly believe that they will beat Sunderland to the signing of a defender, who is set to leave his current club at the end of the season and will become a free agent.

Sources have told our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that Newcastle are competing with Manchester United and Manchester City for a Premier League right-back.

Graeme Bailey has also reported that Aston Villa and Newcastle are competing with each other for a LaLiga star.

And finally, Aston Villa are in danger of losing a top star to Liverpool, who are keen on a 2026 summer deal for him.