Newcastle United have been given a boost as defensive target Fikayo Tomori is open to leaving AC Milan in the near future, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Tomori quickly established himself as a key player for Milan after first joining the Italian giants in January 2021. The centre-back’s solid performances while on loan prompted Milan to pay £25million for his services in July 2021.

Tomori has long been considered an indispensable player for Milan, though he is now viewed as a backup option.

The Englishman is going through a difficult period in Italy as he has only managed 13 minutes of game time in Serie A since October 19.

Due to this, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Tomori has asked his entourage to explore possible moves. Tomori wants his agent to prioritise talks with Premier League clubs, as he would ideally like to return to England.

Newcastle are long-term admirers of the defender and are currently best-placed to bring him back to the Prem. Newcastle sources confirmed the Magpies’ interest in Tomori recently as they look to strengthen the backline.

Newcastle pursuit aided by Milan stance

In great news for Eddie Howe’s side, Milan have changed their stance on Tomori and now consider him to be transferable. The Rossoneri are open to offers worth around €30million (£24.9m / $31.3m) for the player. Newcastle believe this is a fair price, which should help to set up a potential deal.

While Milan’s recent results have been disappointing, manager Paulo Fonseca still retains the backing of the club’s board. This means Tomori is likely to remain on the bench, another reason why he is looking into possible exit offers.

Milan, meanwhile, are prepared to cash in on the 27-year-old before his transfer value drops by a significant amount.

TEAMtalk understands Juventus have also shown interest in Tomori as they search for a solid centre-half who can help replace the injured Gleison Bremer. But Milan would rather sell to a foreign club than Serie A rivals Juve, which gives Newcastle a big advantage in the transfer race.

Milan are already looking around and monitoring the situations of several young defenders who could replace Tomori. While no final decision has been made yet, Milan scouts are particularly keen on the French market.

It was claimed on December 5 that Milan are interested in defensive trio Cristhian Mosquera (Valencia), Bafode Diakite (Lille) and Ousmane Diomande (Sporting CP).

