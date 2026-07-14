Sevilla left-back Joaquin Martinez Gauna, commonly known as Oso, is attracting serious interest, with TEAMtalk understanding that Fiorentina are battling Newcastle United and other sides for his signature this summer.

The 23-year-old, who can play at left-back or further forward on the wing, has caught the eye of several Premier League clubs.

Newcastle have already made contact with Sevilla to gauge the situation, while Tottenham and Nottingham Forest are also monitoring the Spaniard closely and have asked for conditions of a deal. Fulham have also been mentioned as potential suitors by sources.

However, it is Fiorentina who appear to have made the most progress. We understand suggest the Serie A side are advancing talks and Oso is open to a move abroad this summer.

The player’s representatives have been in regular contact with the Italian club, who see him as a long-term option on the left side of their defence. However, the door is still open for Premier League sides to attempt a late hijack.

Despite having a €20million (£17.4m / $22.8m) release clause, Oso is understood to be available for less.

His current deal at Sevilla runs until 2027, giving the La Liga club some leverage, though they are expected to consider offers as they look to balance their books this summer.

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Newcastle must move fast to sign Sevilla star

Oso is also on the radar of Chelsea owners BlueCo, and Strasbourg. However, that is not a move that is appealing to the defender at this stage.

He has impressed with his versatility and athleticism since breaking into the Sevilla first team. Last season, Oso made 30 appearances across all competitions, notching two goals and three assists in the process.

Oso began the season starting at left-back, but towards the end of the campaign generally played as a left-winger.

While he remains relatively inexperienced at the highest level, Oso’s exciting potential has not gone unnoticed across Europe.

With Newcastle, Tottenham and Forest all showing interest, a move to the Premier League remains a strong possibility.

However, Fiorentina’s willingness to move quickly could give them the edge if they can agree terms with both the player and Sevilla in the coming weeks.

Sevilla are not actively pushing Oso out, but have made it clear they will listen to serious offers before the transfer window closes.

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