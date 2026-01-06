Newcastle must make ‘aggressive mid-season bid’ to sign ‘mega-talent’

Newcastle United are aware of the need to make a huge bid in the January transfer window in order to sign one of the best young midfielders in Europe, according to a report, with Liverpool, Manchester United and Real Madrid among the clubs that are aiming to beat Eddie Howe’s side to his signature.

One of the areas that Newcastle are keen on reinforcing in 2026 is midfield. The January transfer window is never a great time to find top players, but Newcastle owners, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), have already identified a player who can not only make an immediate impact but also stay in the team for years to come.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that Newcastle are very keen on Kees Smit.

We have been told that Smit is “one to watch” for 2026, with Newcastle having been hugely impressed with the AZ Alkmaar star, who has been likened to Barcelona midfielder Pedri by Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman.

Smit, who is under contract at AZ until the summer of 2028, has established himself as one of the best young midfielders in Europe.

The Athletic has brought an update regarding Newcastle and the 19-year-old, backing our claim that the Dutch teenager is among the Magpies’ ‘top targets’.

The report has noted that Newcastle are aware of the competition they face for Smit, described as a ‘diamond’ and a ‘mega-talent’ by Dutch publication De Telegraaf.

According to The Athletic, ‘Newcastle recognise they face a challenge to lure him to Tyneside, though an aggressive mid-season bid is believed to represent their best chance’.

The report has noted that Newcastle’s potential offer for Smit will depend on whether or not Joe Willock will leave in January.

Newcastle face Liverpool, Man Utd and Real Madrid competition for Kees Smit – sources

Newcastle are a hugely ambitious club who are playing in the Champions League under manager Eddie Howe.

PIF has grand plans for Newcastle in the future, but it is not going to be easy for the Magpies to sign Smit in the middle of the season.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, that AZ will demand more than €60million (£52.2m, $70.6m) for Smit.

We have also been told that some in the Netherlands believe that Smit could cost as much as €75million (£65.3m, $88.3m).

The midfielder is in huge demand, too, with AS reporting on January 1 that Real Madrid want to sign Smit in the summer of 2026 and view him as having the perfect profile for their midfield.

Graeme Bailey has reported that Liverpool and Manchester United are among the clubs keen on a deal for Smit.

We understand that Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur also want the AZ midfielder.

A scout has told us about Smit: “He is a very clever footballer, many clubs actually thought they had spotted a player that others might not be aware of, but it has become apparent in recent months that everyone is watching him.

“He is a genuine talent, when you think of an Adam Wharton in England – this is the Dutch version of that.

“He is probably the best Dutch midfield prospect since Frenkie De Jong, and he hasn’t done badly, has he?

“He really is superb and is someone everyone will be talking about this summer.”

