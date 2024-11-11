Newcastle to be ‘offered’ blockbuster Victor Osimhen signing in deal that would stun Chelsea

Newcastle United will be given the opportunity to sign top Chelsea striker target Victor Osimhen in the summer, according to a stunning report.

Osimhen was expected to leave Napoli on a permanent basis last summer amid links with Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Saudi Arabian clubs. But the centre-forward was left stranded when no deal materialised before the transfer deadline for most European clubs.

With Osimhen having been cast out by Napoli and replaced by Romelu Lukaku, the Nigeria star was facing a hugely frustrating season away from first-team football.

But Galatasaray came to Osimhen’s rescue by signing him on a season-long loan. Galatasaray will try to land Osimhen permanently, though they will likely struggle to convince him on such a transfer.

According to The Chronicle, Newcastle ‘are set to be offered’ the player’s signing when he searches for a new club at the end of the season.

Osimhen’s camp feel Newcastle are one of several Premier League clubs who might be interested in capturing their client in a big-money deal.

These representatives are aware that Newcastle scouted the 25-year-old prior to his transfer from Belgian side Charleroi to Lille in August 2019.

Newcastle officials were likely impressed by Osimhen’s exploits against Premier League opposition recently. He scored twice to help Galatasaray beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 in the Europa League on Thursday.

Previously, Osimhen’s £200k-a-week wage demands would have been higher than what Newcastle are willing to pay. But the goalscorer is now earning £110k per week at Galatasaray, and that is more in line with Newcastle’s preferred financial structure.

The Chronicle add that if Osimhen proves too expensive to sign, or he heads elsewhere, then Lille’s Jonathan David will likely emerge as a top target for the Magpies.

David has registered 13 goals in 19 matches for the French side this term and is due to become a free agent in the summer.

Newcastle to rival Chelsea for Isak replacement?

Chelsea will have been put on alert by other English sides such as Newcastle joining the race for Osimhen.

Chelsea remain eager to sign Osimhen, despite the great form of current striker Nicolas Jackson.

Osimhen is known to be keen on emulating his hero Didier Drogba by starring for Chelsea, though that does not guarantee transfer success for the Blues.

Newcastle’s link with the Super Lig hitman comes at an interesting time. Sources confirmed to TEAMtalk last week that Arsenal have made Newcastle striker Alexander Isak their ‘dream target’.

Contract talks between Isak and Newcastle have stalled due to a disagreement over wages, plus the fact the Sweden international wants to compete in the Champions League.

While Isak leaving would be a huge blow for the Newcastle project, Osimhen and David are two fantastic potential replacements.

Newcastle news: Mourinho warning; verdict on Arsenal raid

Meanwhile, Newcastle have been told to avoid making Jose Mourinho their next manager, should Eddie Howe depart.

Over the weekend, it emerged that Mourinho is keen to return to the Premier League and that Newcastle would be his preferred destination.

But a pundit has labelled the Portuguese icon a ‘dinosaur’ and told Newcastle chiefs to steer clear.

Elsewhere, Paul Merson has admitted he is ‘surprised’ Arsenal did not try and ‘break the bank’ to make Isak their new No 9 over the summer.

Merson has explained why the classy 25-year-old could be the ‘missing link’ for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Osimhen an elite striker option