PIF suffer setback as Real Madrid ace ‘rejects’ Newcastle advances

Newcastle’s majority owners, the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, have reportedly been handed a setback in the pursuit of a statement signing from Real Madrid.

The Magpies are close to announcing English manager Eddie Howe as their new boss. The 43-year-old has been a free agent since opting to leave Bournemouth in August 2020, following their relegation from the Premier League.

Howe will be tasked with guiding Newcastle into a new era. He will be backed heavily in the transfer market as the PIF look to follow in Man City’s footsteps.

Club scouts have been searching Europe for some ideal players to kickstart Howe’s tenure. They hold an interest in Atletico and England star Kieran Trippier.

The right-back made 28 appearances last term as Atletico won the La Liga title. He continues to be an important part of Diego Simeone’s side but Newcastle believe they can bring him back to England.

A far more sensational capture would be that of Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema. Spanish outlet El Nacional write that PIF officials recently made contact with Los Blancos over the Frenchman’s availability.

They want to make him a massive statement signing in the summer to fire the Tyneside club back into Europe.

However, Benzema ‘does not want to hear’ about a transfer. The goalscorer is happy in Madrid and has a deep love for the Spanish giants.

He is also hoping to negotiate a new contract at the Bernabeu. That would see him extend his career until beyond 2023.

Benzema has reached a new level for Real since Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure three years ago. The Lyon-born attacker managed an impressive 30 goals in 46 appearances last season.

That included six goals in ten Champions League outings, before Real’s semi-final defeat to Chelsea.

The report claims that Benzema would only consider one club if he had to leave Real – Paris Saint-Germain. Their president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, is keen to secure his signature.

PSG could move in if Benzema does not agree a new deal with Real in the next year.

Newcastle ‘interested’ in Liverpool star

Meanwhile, Italian outlet Calciomercato report that Newcastle are keeping tabs on Mo Salah.

The Liverpool talisman, 29, is out of contract in 2023. The two parties have begun negotiations over a new deal but have yet to reach an agreement.

Instead, they are at a stalemate as Salah reportedly wants around £400,000 a week. Liverpool are unwilling to match that sum as they don’t want to break their wage structure.

Newcastle certainly have the funds to buy Salah and pay him handsomely. But details in the report are light, and Real are still the frontrunners to sign him should he leave Anfield.

