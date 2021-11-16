Newcastle are hoping to land two stars from Serie A in the January transfer window, according to reports.

The Magpies have the ability to spend up to £200m this winter, without breaking Financial Fair Play regulations, thanks to their recent takeover. But reports have revealed that Eddie Howe will instead be given £50m to improve the squad.

Newcastle’s owners do not want to disturb the team too much as they fight off the threat of relegation.

The surprisingly low budget means Howe will have to be shrewd when it comes to new signings.

One target he could look to bring in is Wales international Aaron Ramsey. The Juventus midfielder is surplus to requirements after losing his place under Max Allegri. With his contract expiring in 2023, the Italian giants are open to a sale next year.

Howe is also familiar with Bournemouth’s first team after spending 11 years at the club over two spells. 90Min write that he is a fan of Cherries duo Jefferson Lerma and Lloyd Kelly. However, the Championship club are aiming to keep the pair as they eye a return to the top flight.

The Shields Gazette, citing reports coming out of Italy, write that two Serie A players are on Newcastle’s radar.

The first is in-form Hellas Verona striker Giovanni Simeone, who is on loan from Cagliari. He is on nine goals from just 11 league appearances so far this campaign.

That run includes an incredible four strikes during a recent 4-1 victory over Lazio. Simeone, the son of Atletico boss Diego, looks set for a move in 2022.

Newcastle could prize him away from Cagliari for just £10m. Such a move would see him compete with Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin for a starting spot on Tyneside.

The second target is attacking midfielder Antonin Barak, who represents Hellas Verona as well. He is also on West Ham’s wish list but Magpies chiefs are confident of completing a deal.

Barak is a 26-year-old Czech Republic international who effectively links midfield with attack. He is on four goals and two assists so far during 2021-22.

Newcastle are willing to match his £21m price tag, meaning a double swoop worth £31m is on the cards this winter.

Newcastle fall behind Chelsea in Rabiot race

Meanwhile, Italian source Calciomercato report that Juve star Adrien Rabiot is more likely to join Chelsea than Newcastle.

The Frenchman looks set to leave Italy as manager Allegri struggles to get the best out of him. He may need a transfer to get back to top form.

Chelsea are the frontrunners to land his signature. They are looking for midfield recruits as a result of Saul Niguez’s failure to make an impact since his loan switch.

Rabiot spent time in Man City’s academy before joining Paris Saint-Germain. He made his debut for the Ligue 1 club in August 2012, going on to make 227 appearances in all competitions.

He left the Parc des Princes for Juve in 2019 but has never truly lived up to the billing.

