Newcastle are reportedly considering moves for Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo and Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo, two players valued at a combined £100million.

The Magpies are having an excellent season and currently sit seventh in the Premier League table, just two points behind fifth-place, which will likely be enough to secure Champions League qualification.

Qualification for the UCL will give Newcastle more wiggle room with regards to what they can spend next summer in line with PSR (Profitability and Sustainability Rules) and also help them keep hold of their star players.

According to talkSPORT, Newcastle are ‘admirers’ of Bournemouth ace Semenyo, along with ‘a number of top clubs.’

Recent reports have valued Semenyo at around the £50m mark and it’s no surprise to see top sides interested given his recent performances.

The 25-year-old has scored seven goals and made four assists in 24 Premier League appearances so far this term.

Semenyo is a key reason why Bournemouth currently sit fifth in the table and are dreaming of UCL qualification themselves. He has the potential to be a top signing for Newcastle, but he isn’t the only winger they’re interested in.

Newcastle linked with Semenyo and Mbeumo

According to another report from Football Insider, Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo is also on Newcastle’s radar and they’re willing to splash the cash to get him.

It’s claimed that ‘Newcastle are prepared to meet Brentford’s asking price of £50m to secure a deal’ – putting them in a strong position.

A new right-winger is said to be a ‘priority’ for Eddie Howe as he looks to bring in more competition for Jacob Murphy.

The report adds: “Mbeumo has been a long-term target for Newcastle, and they are now expected to make moves to finally land their man come the end of the season.

“Brentford are going to ask for £50million, and that would be a reasonable price.”

Mbeumo, 25, has notched an impressive 14 goals and three assists in the Premier League this term.

The Cameroonian international’s form has capture the attention of a number of top sides, with Liverpool reportedly viewing him as a potential replacement for Mo Salah, whose future remains uncertain.

It is unclear at this stage whether Newcastle will pursue moves for both Semenyo and Mbeumo, but what’s clear is that Howe is looking to sign a new right-winger.

Newcastle round-up: Gordon, Liverpool interest / Calhanoglu eyed

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk contributor Ben Jacobs has revealed that Liverpool remain admirers of Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon.

We understand that the prospect of Gordon joining his boyhood club is more likely than Alexander Isak heading to Anfield.

Newcastle feel in full control of the Isak situation and would demand up to £150m for his sale this summer.

In other news, TEAMtalk transfer insider Rudy Galetti has revealed that Newcastle have made an enquiry for Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu.

Bayern Munich and clubs from the Saudi Pro League are also interested in the 31-year-old, who would consider a move if the right offer presents itself this summer.

