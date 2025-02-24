Newcastle are considering a summer move for Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman and could face competition from Manchester United, TEAMtalk understands.

Lookman has been at the centre of speculation since his manager, Gian Piero Gasperini, labelled him “one of the worst penalty takers” after he missed a crucial spot kick in a loss to Club Brugge in the Champions League.

The 27-year-old hit back at Gasperini in a statement on social media, in which he deemed his manager’s remarks as ‘deeply disrespectful.’

“Being singled out in the manner I have been not only hurts but feels deeply disrespectful, not least because of the immense hard work and commitment I have always put in each and every day to help bring success to this club and to the incredible fans of Bergamo,” Lookman wrote.

Lookman bounced back from the saga by bagging an impressive brace against Empoli on Sunday, taking his tally for Atalanta to 49 goals in 107 matches. He most notably scored a hattrick in the Europa League final last season, which helped the Italian club lift the trophy. Lookman was nominated for the Ballon d’Or off the back of his impressive 2023/24 campaign.

TEAMtalk understands that several clubs are keeping a close watch on Lookman’s situation and Newcastle are in the race for his signature. Sources state that the Magpies have sent scouts to watch the forward’s recent performances and have ‘strong interest’ in a summer deal.

Atalanta, independently of Lookman’s spat with Gasperini, have set a price tag of around €65m (£53.8m, $68m) to let him go in the next transfer window. Along with Newcastle, Man Utd and three European giants are also keen.

Man Utd could rival Newcastle for Ademola Lookman

As previously reported, Newcastle are keen to bring in a new right-winger to compete with Jacob Murphy. Lookman’s versatility is appealing to Newcastle because he can play on the left or right flank or as a centre-forward.

Atalanta are well aware of the growing interest in Lookman. Several top clubs across Europe contacted Atalanta last summer and in January about a potential deal.

Along with Newcastle, sources have confirmed that Manchester United, Paris Saint-German, Juventus, and Inter Milan have all shown interest in Lookman.

The race for Lookman at this stage is wide open and is expected to heat up in the coming months. His future remains uncertain but one thing is clear – he is set to be one of the most sought-after players in the summer.

Lookman has experience in the Premier League having had stints with Everton and Fulham previously, before beginning his journey outside England.

Newcastle round-up: Guimaraes threat, Isak confidence

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk contributor Ben Jacobs has revealed that Newcastle have a ‘verbal pact’ with Bruno Guimaraes that means he could leave this summer.

Guimaraes has a gentlemen’s agreement that he can leave for around £85million to join a Champions League club IF Newcastle miss out on qualification.

The Magpies currently sit fifth in the table, which should be enough to qualify for the UCL. Manchester City remain big admirers of Guimaraes.

In other news, we understand that Newcastle view Alexander Isak as untouchable despite confirmed interest from Arsenal in the striker.

Newcastle feel in control of the situation and could demand up to £150m for the forward’s signature.

The best of Lookman since he left the Premier League

August 4, 2022: Joins Atalanta from RB Leipzig for a €15m fee after Leicester neglected their option to buy him.

August 13, 2022: Scores on his Atalanta debut in a win over Sampdoria, being deployed as a supporting striker – a role he would soon make his own.

January 2023: Scores braces in three consecutive matches (two of which were in Serie A and one in the Coppa Italia).

July 2023: Wins the Atalanta Player of the Season award after scoring 15 goals from 33 games in his debut campaign.

January-February 2024: Plays a crucial role in helping Nigeria to the Africa Cup of Nations final, being their only scorer in the round of 16 and quarter-final wins.

May 22, 2024: Scores a hat-trick in the Europa League final to earn Atalanta their first ever European trophy.

June 2024: Claims the Atalanta player of the season accolade for the second time in a row.

September 4, 2024: Becomes the first ever Atalanta player to be named on the Ballon d’Or shortlist (the following month, he would come 14th in the voting).

October 26, 2024: Scores a brace and provides two assists in the same match in a 6-1 win over Hellas Verona.

December 6, 2024: Scores the winner against AC Milan to put Atalanta top of Serie A.

December 10, 2024: Scores against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

January 21, 2025: Gets his fourth goal of the Champions League’s league phase.

February 23, 2025: Bounces back from disparaging comments from Gian Piero Gasperini to score a brace against Empoli on his first appearance since the manager’s remarks.