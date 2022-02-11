Predicted Newcastle team to face Aston Villa: New faces could see light of day

After a horde of new signings in January, the predicted Newcastle team to face Aston Villa could see some fresh faces blooded by Eddie Howe.

The Magpies have gone on a fantastic run in the league of late. Howe’s side have won their last two, and registered a pair of draws in the previous two fixtures.

The last game against Everton saw the type of performance that will have fans raving about the side.

Howe seems more than impressed with his side of late, and is happy to be able to give something back to the fans, per his presser ahead of the game.

“Naturally when you win games it gives you a great feeling. After the Everton game it was great to share in that with the supporters. The players need to enter the pitch full of confidence knowing they’re going into a great environment to play football,” he said.

“I have to compliment the supporters on what they’ve given the team from day one. In some really difficult moments, they’ve always backed the players from start to finish and created some memorable moments for me personally. Hopefully many more to come.”

Indeed, Howe will hope the Villa fixture brings the fans more joy.

Last time out – Newcastle 3-1 Everton

Newcastle put in a convincing performance against Everton in the previous game. With 20 shots they could well have scored many more than just the three.

Kieran Trippier is quickly establishing himself as a fan-favourite at St James’ Park, and he chipped in with a quality free-kick goal.

Joelinton performed aptly in his new-found role as a central-midfield player, and new signing Bruno Guimaraes got a run out off the bench.

Ryan Fraser showed his quality on the right flank, scoring the Magpies’ second goal.

Predicted Newcastle team against Aston Villa

Howe has decisions to make on whether or not some new signings should start the game.

Guimaraes and Burn could be in line for full debuts, though Howe seemed content with the midfield in the last game, meaning the former may be on the bench once again.

A late fitness test will confirm if Trippier will make the squad or not. Should he be fit, he will likely be the first name on the team sheet.

Predicted Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn; Willock, Shelvey, Joelinton; Fraser, Wood, Saint-Maximin