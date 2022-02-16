Newcastle are wary of losing Fabian Schar this summer as clubs from the Premier League and Serie A are reportedly keeping tabs on his situation.

The centre-back has been at St James’ Park since July 2018, following a £3million transfer from Spanish outfit Deportivo La Coruna. He has featured regularly in the Newcastle first team since then and is on 14 appearances so far in the current campaign.

Eddie Howe rates the Switzerland defender highly and believes he can play a vital role in their battle against relegation.

That is despite the Magpies monitoring several top centre-halves recently, such as Sven Botman and Diego Carlos.

However, Howe could end up losing Schar in the summer, according to the Daily Mail. They claim teams from both the Premier League and Italy are planning to move for him.

The report does not name which English clubs hold an interest, although they are likely to be near Newcastle in the table.

Serie A giants on Fabian Schar trail

Serie A leaders Milan and Luciano Spalletti’s Napoli both have Schar in their sights. And they could capture the 30-year-old for free as his contract expires on June 30.

There is some hope for the Tyneside outfit though as the Daily Mail claim Schar is keen to stay. He is enjoying life under Howe after being given an important role in the dressing room.

The 69-cap international has also played in all but one of Newcastle’s 13 matches since Howe took charge on November 8.

He is yet to bag a goal this season but did register an assist in the 1-0 win over Burnley back in December.

Newcastle given hope in transfer pursuit

Meanwhile, left-back Matt Targett has hinted that his loan move to Newcastle could be made permanent once the transfer window reopens.

The Englishman left Aston Villa in the winter after Lucas Digne came in to replace him.

Targett has now spoken openly about his exit from the West Midlands. He also reinforced his desire to play every week, something that is unlikely to happen if he returns to Villa.

“It was a difficult decision because obviously I was pretty much the only left-back last season,” Targett said. “I knew the club wanted to sign a left-back, I was quite surprised when they signed someone like Lucas Digne.

“Obviously he was out there at the time and the club had to do what they had to do. It was quite hard to take when they signed someone of that calibre – but if that’s where the club wants to go then I completely respect that.

“But at the same time, I’m 26 and I don’t want to be sitting on the bench. I want to look back on my career knowing that I’ve played as many Premier League games as possible.

“So that was probably one of the main reasons.”

