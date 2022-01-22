Newcastle ranks cut apart by Leeds, but howler from Bielsa star hands Howe stunning win

Newcastle overcame three enforced substitutions through injury to snatch a dramatic 1-0 win against Leeds United at Elland Road.

The hosts dominated throughout the Premier League clash and had countless chances to score. In fact, their relentless style of play led three Magpies players to succumb to injury.

Two of those came in the second half and it looked like a matter of time before Leeds would break the deadlock.

However, it was Jonjo Shelvey who snatched a dramatic win from a free-kick after 75 minutes to hand the visitors – who are firmly in a relegation battle – three crucial points.

The match got off to an explosive start with Daniel James’ full-blooded tackle on Kieran Trippier. And that set the tone for things to come, with Joelinton firing over after five minutes.

The first half was subsequently end-to-end, with both sides having chances without opening the scoring.

Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka denied James with a block from from close range. Indeed, it was star man Raphinha who set up the ex-Manchester United winger.

Raphinha then blazed a shot over the bar, with Jack Harrison – who got a hat-trick at West Ham last week – similarly influential in the move.

Allan Saint-Maximin led the Newcastle response, but the visitors’ efforts were initially tired as the forward’s shot was all wrong.

But Newcastle grew into the half and Shelvey had Eddie Howe‘s side’s best chance before the break. The midfielder latched onto a clearance from a corner, but Leeds stopper Illan Meslier denied Shelvey’s shot with a great save.

Raphinha continued to cause problems for Leeds and the intensity from Marcelo Bielsa‘s men in fact caused an injury to Joelinton.

The 25-year-old went down earlier in the half and after carrying on, he came off with what looked like a groin problem.

Howe suffers triple injury blow

Leeds again came out fast in the second half. Paul Dummett and Fabian Schar made quickfire interceptions, before Robin Koch shot straight at Dubravka from a corner.

But Leeds’ relentless intensity tired Newcastle out further and forced the visitors to use all three substitutions for injuries.

Dummett went down and was replaced by Javier Manquillo before Jamaal Lascelles came off for Ciaran Clark.

However, the visitors remarkably stood firm and took the lead through Shelvey’s free-kick.

Shelvey secures stunning Newcastle win

Diego Llorente conceded the foul on the edge of the area, bringing down Manquillo.

Shelvey fired the ball through the wall at where Meslier was standing. It should have been an easy save, but the ball bobbled over the French goalkeeper’s arm and in.

The goal not only turned the scoreline on its head, but the momentum of the game too.

Leeds looked wide open and Newcastle were denied a penalty when Saint-Maximin went down under a challenge from Koch.

The Whites did get back into the game as they searched for an equaliser. However, it ended in a stunning and crucial win for Newcastle.