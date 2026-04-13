Newcastle United may be bracing themselves for interest in some of their biggest stars this summer, but TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that homegrown talent Lewis Miley is also attracting growing attention, including from Manchester United and European champions Paris Saint-Germain.

A number of Newcastle’s leading names are already being linked with high-profile moves, with Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali, Tino Livramento, Anthony Gordon and Nick Woltemade all the subject of ongoing transfer speculation.

However, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Miley is another player firmly on the radar of multiple clubs.

The 19-year-old midfielder has long been admired by Man Utd, with scouts tracking his progress since before he even made his Premier League debut back in 2023. Their interest remains active as they continue to monitor his development closely.

United, though, are not alone. We understand that both Arsenal and Chelsea are also strong admirers of Miley, viewing him as one of the most promising young midfielders in English football.

Further interest is emerging from within the Premier League too. Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, and Nottingham Forest are all keen on the youngster and would be prepared to offer him a clearer pathway to regular first-team football.

However, it is interest from abroad that adds another intriguing dimension…

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PSG have been tracking Newcastle starlet for years

We can reveal that PSG have been closely tracking Miley since his breakthrough moment against them as a 17-year-old in 2023. His composure and maturity on that stage left a lasting impression on the French giants.

He further enhanced his reputation in January, when he delivered another standout performance in Paris, playing the full 90 minutes in a 1-1 draw at the Parc des Princes, notably featuring as a right wing-back.

That versatility has only increased PSG’s admiration, with sources indicating they remain keen on the England youth international should an opportunity arise.

Amid the mounting interest, Newcastle are understood to value Miley highly as part of their long-term plans.

But with attention building from both Premier League rivals and European heavyweights, his situation is one to watch closely as the summer window approaches.

Latest Newcastle news: Arsenal plot raid / Leeds star wanted

Meanwhile, we revealed in an update last week how Arsenal are considering a big-money summer move for Newcastle star Anthony Gordon.

The Magpies value the England international at around £95million, but the Gunners may not be put off by his price tag as they are prioritising the addition of a new left-winger.

Arsenal are also interested in Livramento and Tonali.

In other news, Newcastle are interested in Leeds United centre-back Pascal Struijk.

Aston Villa are preparing to launch a bid for the defender, but Newcastle and Tottenham are considering moves of their own this summer.

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