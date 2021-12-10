PSG won’t prevent statement Newcastle signing with two routes to success

A Mauro Icardi deal is within reach if Newcastle stump up the cash, and PSG’s relaxed stance has given a deal two routes to success, per a report.

All eyes will be on Newcastle once the January window opens its doors. The Magpies will open the chequebook, though their current predicament in the league could be a hinderance in the market.

Indeed, the prospect of signing up for a relegation dogfight may be enough to scupper certain deals.

Nonetheless, money talks, and if Newcastle prepare adequate financial packages, a raft of major names could arrive next month.

One high profile player who has drawn links with the Magpies lately is Mauro Icardi. Indeed, Foot Mercato suggested last week that the player’s agents were trying to ‘offer him’ to Newcastle.

The PSG and Argentina striker, 28, has laboured under Mauricio Pochettino this season. Garnering regular game-time at a club with Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar on the books would be difficult for most forwards.

But with his role diminished, Icardi was named on a list of seven stars PSG could axe in January.

PSG won’t prevent Icardi deal

Icardi is believed to be seeking a more ‘major role’ elsewhere. While Callum Wilson is loved on Tynseside, we’re certain Icardi would have no trouble walking straight into Eddie Howe’s forward line.

Now, Sport Witness, (citing French newspaper L’Equipe) have provided a positive update on Newcastle’s hopes.

They state PSG are unlikely to reject a January offer for the Argentine – presuming it is ‘satisfactory’.

Icardi available, multiple teams interested Icardi wants consistent playing time, and there are interested several teams who can give him that.

Constituting a satisfactory bid would reportedly be a transfer fee of around €50m. However, if Newcastle were unwilling to pay that figure in one go, it’s noted PSG may also be open to a loan deal with a hefty purchase clause included.

The nagging doubts about whether Icardi would sign up for a relegation scrap are acknowledged. But if Newcastle do stump up the cash, it seems PSG are prepared to do business.

Chelsea and Arsenal are also believed to be in the frame to land Icardi.

Chelsea, Juventus or Newcastle? Assessing where Eden Hazard may move to next

Howe singles out forward for glowing praise

Meanwhile, Eddie Howe wants Newcastle United to build on their first Premier League win of the season, and named one player who took his opportunity and could help them in that regard.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Howe revealed how he plans to build momentum.

“You need to win games to justify everything. Your way of playing, what you do, how you train,” Howe said. “Talking about positives is one thing but having the evidence to back it up is another.

“Everyone was well aware we needed the win, and now we have it. Now we have to try and build on it and we’ve got to try and create some positive momentum. The supporters are going to be key to that, home and away. It can really make the difference.”

During the win over Burnley, Miguel Almiron started for the first time since Howe took charge. The attacking midfielder impressed his new boss, who hinted that his energy could be beneficial for Newcastle in the weeks ahead.

“When you give someone an opportunity you want them to take it and I thought Miggy did that,” Howe said.

“His energy is very infectious and I thought his work rate from a defensive perspective was very good. Also he had really good moments going forward.”

PREDICTIONS: Klopp to school Gerrard on Anfield return; Chelsea too strong for Leeds; Ralf wrecks Norwich hopes