Pundit ‘delighted’ at contract status of key Newcastle man that fans ‘will love’

Frank McAvennie feels a new contract for Joelinton is "great" for him and Newcastle fans

Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton’s prospective new contract at St James’ Park is “great” news for all involved, according to a former West Ham striker.

The Brazilian, 27, is reportedly close to agreeing new terms at St James’ Park. According to the Telegraph, a new four year deal is on the table and ready to be signed.

Joelinton arrived at Newcastle in the summer of 2019 as a club-record £40m striker signing. His poor form meant he struggled to assert himself in the famous no.9 shirt, formerly worn by the club’s all time top goal scorer, Alan Shearer.

But his rebirth as a midfielder under manager Eddie Howe has seen his performance level and popularity with supporters rise.

His absence through injury this season has been noticeable, and there has been fears over his future with his current contract expiring in 2025.

Howe himself couldn’t provide assurances when asked about the player in January, per Sky Sports.

“I’m not a fortune-teller and I certainly hope that is not the case. There is a possibility that could be the case, but I don’t know,” he said.

A huge player for Newcastle

But Frank McAvennie has told Football Insider that his apparent decision to stay at Newcastle is welcome news all round.

“It’s great for Joelinton because he’s had a couple of injuries,” he said.

“It’s great for the fans too because they love him and they will love this.

“I’m delighted for the boy. He deserves it too for how important he’s been for the club. He looks like he really enjoys it at Newcastle.

“Every time he plays, he plays with a smile on his face so fair play to him and good luck.”

Joelinton has not played since suffering a calf injury in the FA Cup victory over Sunderland in January, and he has been a key absentee for the Magpies, who have suffered badly with injuries throughout the campaign.

His consistency last season, playing 32 league games as Newcastle finished fourth to secure Champions League football, was undeniable.

This season, he has only played 16 league games, a contributing factor to the club’s dropoff. They currently sit eighth, 13 points adrift of fourth-placed Tottenham, who they host on Saturday.

