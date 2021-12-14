Joe Cole has urged Newcastle United to sign ‘ready-made Premier League players’ in the January transfer window, as they look to pull away from the relegation zone.

The Magpies won their first game of the season earlier in the month but remain in big trouble at the wrong end of the table. Eddie Howe’s men are currently three points from safety, with only Norwich below them on goal difference.

The feeling is that Newcastle have improved since Howe replaced Steve Bruce, although Sunday’s 4-0 loss at Leicester did not exactly back that theory up.

One thing is for certain, however, and that is that Howe is expected to be backed in the transfer market. And, while Newcastle’s new owners are not expected to throw silly money around in January, signings are expected.

With that in mind, Cole believes it’s hugely important to sign players with Premier League experience.

And the former Chelsea and England playmaker thinks that Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney, Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard and Juventus’ Aaron Ramsey would be ideal targets.

Joe Rodon has been linked to Newcastle Spurs defender Joe Rodon has been linked to Newcastle

“Jesse Lingard, I think, would be a great signing for someone,” Cole told Coral.

“He must have come on Newcastle’s radar. They’ll have the financial power to go and buy him.

“Kieran Tierney as well, is another who is out of the team at Arsenal, I think would be fantastic.

“I think he’s ideal for Newcastle, fits right in and he needs a new challenge. I don’t know why he’s not playing regularly at Arsenal recently.

Newcastle target looking for Juve exit

“Aaron Ramsey over at Juventus, he looks like he wants a move. These are players for Newcastle who would tick a box.

“Who can get them over the line in January who will take them up to the next level next year?

“You want someone with Premier League experience. The bright thing for Newcastle to do in January is to buy players ready-made for the Premier League, who know the league.

“They can’t afford to sign anybody who needs time to settle in.”

Newcastle return to Premier League action on Thursday with a trip to Anfield to face in-form Liverpool.

