Newcastle reach agreement to sell forward; brutal second exit gathers pace after contract stand-off

Miguel Almiron and Joelinton are both on course to leave Newcastle

Newcastle have struck a provisional agreement over the sale of winger Miguel Almiron who’s also agreed personal terms, while the future of Joelinton is set to lay away from St. James’ Park after a troubling contract update.

Amid a need to conform with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules, there’s been rampant speculation exits rather than arrivals are on the cards up at St. James Park this month.

Kieran Trippier is wanted at Bayern Munich, while Atletico Madrid lodged a loan proposal for Callum Wilson.

BILD’s Christian Falk claimed Newcastle would demand a €15m fee before agreeing to sell 33-year-old Trippier. For their part, Bayern would prefer to loan Trippier, though Newcastle have rejected both loan and permanent bids so far anyway.

Wilson is one of Atletico’s back-up targets if unable to sign Moise Kean from Juventus. Atletico’s interest in a new frontman stems from the prospect of losing Angel Correa to Al-Ittihad.

Elsewhere, talk of Newcastle potentially selling one of Bruno Guimaraes or Alexander Isak to ensure they can adequately strengthen in the summer has swirled.

In any case, today’s updates regard Almiron and Joelinton whose futures both look like they lay away from Newcastle.

Double agreement on Almiron exit

Firstly, trusted reporter Ben Jacobs revealed Newcastle have reached a ‘provisional agreement’ with Saudi Arabian side Al-Shabab over the transfer of Almiron.

The 29-year-old enjoyed his best season to date in the north east last term when notching 11 goals. However, he’s struggled to replicate that form this time around and is no longer a guaranteed starter.

Jacobs added Almiron is ‘open to the move’, though acknowledged the transfer is not a done deal just yet.

TEAMtalk’s own sources have since confirmed Almiron has verbally agreed personal terms with the Saudi side.

While not explicitly stated by Jacobs, it stands to reason the agreement relates to a permanent transfer and not a loan. A loan switch would serve little purpose for the Magpies given their desire to recoup fees.

Al-Shabab are not one of the four Saudi sides owned by the Public Investment Fund. Nevertheless, they do have a major name in their ranks in the form of Belgium ace Yannick Carrasco.

Newcastle ready to sell Joelinton amid contract stand-off

Elsewhere, concerns Joelinton will leave Newcastle in the summer have hit an alarming new high.

The Brazilian has been a revelation since transitioning into a midfield role under Eddie Howe. The 27-year-old is a manager’s dream and will run through brick walls for his teammates.

However, Joelinton’s contract with the Magpies is due to expire in the summer of 2025. According to the Daily Mail, Newcastle will ‘almost certainly’ sell Joelinton at season’s end if an extension isn’t agreed in the next five months.

According to a fresh update from Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, the chances of Joelinton and Newcastle agreeing a new deal are slim.

Taking to X, Plettenberg declared: ‘Clear tendency at this stage: Joelinton WON‘T extend his contract beyond 2025.’

Joelinton is primed to undergo surgery on Tuesday to repair a thigh injury. The four-month prognosis for his rehabilitation may ultimately mean his season is over.

But if fresh terms aren’t thrashed out, Joelinton’s overarching career with Newcastle is also in serious jeopardy.

The Mail claimed money is at the heart of the contract stand-off, with ‘his current wage demands beyond what the club’s hierarchy are willing to pay.’

The report worryingly concluded Joelinton and Newcastle ‘remain far apart on numbers.’ Factoring in Plettenberg’s new update, it’s looking like Joelinton will not be a Newcastle player next season.

