Conor Gallagher has been offered to Newcastle and TEAMtalk can reveal the player’s stance on returning to England, along with how much a deal will cost.

Gallagher left Chelsea for Atletico Madrid one year ago in a deal worth £34m. The England international did feature 50 times in his maiden season in Madrid, though a sizeable chunk of those outings came from the bench.

Indicating just how Gallagher isn’t quite the critical figure he would have hoped in Spain, he started just one of Atleti’s three matches in the recent Club World Cup. In that single start he was substituted at half time.

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo brought news of Atleti warming to the idea of cashing in on Gallagher over the past 48 hours.

Gallagher is adored for his attitude and application at the club, though Atleti were said to be willing to cash in if the price was right.

Newcastle in particular were highlighted in the piece, with Eddie Howe understood to be a huge admirer of Gallagher.

And ahead of the Magpies’ return to the Champions League, the player’s engine and European experience could prove invaluable.

We can now shed further light on the 25-year-old’s situation after being informed there is a real chance that Conor Gallagher could leave Atletico Madrid in the summer transfer window.

The English midfielder has asked his entourage to explore options for a return to the Premier League. In recent weeks, Gallagher has been offered to several English clubs, including Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, and Newcastle.

However, for now, there have been no advanced talks or concrete steps from any of these teams, despite recent rumours.

Atletico Madrid are open to selling Gallagher if a club offers around €40m. This is seen as a reasonable amount that might convince the Spanish club to let him go. It is also virtually the same price Atleti paid Chelsea 12 months ago.

Gallagher, who moved to LaLiga with high expectations, is now said to be keen to return to England, where he feels more comfortable.

At the moment the situation is calm, but talks could resume later this summer if one of the contacted clubs decides to make a further move.

Gallagher’s future is still to be decided, but a Premier League return remains a possibility and, above all, a wish from Conor, even if there are currently no clubs that have already shown concrete and immediate interest.

