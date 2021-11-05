Newcastle have ‘real interest’ in top Man Utd target – journalist

Newcastle are aiming to sign a top Man Utd target with their new-found wealth, according to reports.

The Magpies are now the richest club in world football thanks to their £305m takeover. They look set for an exciting journey up the Premier League table and back into Europe.

But first they must sort out their immediate future. Newcastle sit 19th in the league after ten matches, having picked up just four points.

The club’s new owners are frantically searching for Steve Bruce’s replacement to help them move up the table. Unai Emery was contacted but he pledged his allegiance to Spanish outfit Villarreal.

It now looks like Eddie Howe will take the reigns at St James’ Park. The Englishman has been a free agent since leaving Bournemouth in August last year.

One player who could follow him to Tyneside is Atletico Madrid and England star Kieran Trippier. BBC Sport journalist Guillem Balague said this on Thursday: “I hear from Atletico Madrid that Newcastle are really interested in getting Trippier and they have started negotiations with his people. I am not sure if they will get him or not.”

Trippier has long been a target for Man Utd. They are hoping to provide more competition for Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back by signing the 31-year-old.

Jose Mourinho wants to reunite with Manchester United duo Jose Mourinho wants to reportedly reunite with Manchester United duo Victor Lindelof and Diogo Dalot at Roma, with more news on Jesse Lingard and Donny van de Beek.

Earlier this month, the defender spoke about his hope of returning to England. “I would love to play in the Premier League again,” he told the Daily Mail, in what sounded like a come-and-get-me plea.

Trippier had successful spells at Burnley and Tottenham before leaving for Atletico in July 2019. He made 28 appearances last term as Diego Simeone’s men won the La Liga title.

The Bury-born star has featured in all of Atletico’s league games this campaign but didn’t do enough to make the latest England squad. Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate went with Kyle Walker, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Reece James as his right-backs.

Newcastle ‘ready to go big’ for Barcelona man

Meanwhile, reports in Spain claim that the Magpies are readying an offer for Barcelona’s Marc-Andre ter Stegen. The German has been one of their better performers during a tough couple of seasons.

His contract lasts until June 2025, but that isn’t putting Newcastle off. They are ready to part with €55m to bring him to England.

Barca are ‘tempted’ by the proposal as they need to improve their dire financial situation. They couldn’t afford to keep Lionel Messi this summer and saw him leave for Paris Saint-Germain.

ter Stegen would undoubtedly come in to replace Karl Darlow and Martin Dubravka in goal.

READ MORE: Tottenham legend tips duo to make Newcastle January switch