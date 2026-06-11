Newcastle are close to finalising the signing of their replacement for Anthony Gordon, and the deal greatly benefits Real Madrid, according to reports.

The Magpies sold Gordon to Barcelona for £69m, leaving a gaping hole on the left side of Eddie Howe’s attack. And according to numerous reports, that void will be filled by speed demon, Victor Munoz, by way of Osasuna.

The rapid right-footer, 22, joined Osasuna from Real Madrid last summer and in his debut season, scored seven goals and provided five assists.

His displays were enough to catch the eye of Spanish national team coach, Luis de la Fuente, who named Munoz in his World Cup squad.

Earlier on Thursday, our insider, Graeme Bailey, brought news of Newcastle ramping up a deal for the wide man.

Subsequently, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano provided a pair of updates that confirmed this is a deal that is quickly advancing.

He wrote on X: “Newcastle have sent an official bid to Osasuna for Victor Muñoz as Spanish winger is a top target for #NUFC.

“Negotiations ongoing on both club and player side to try reach an agreement.”

That was followed by a second update that read: “Newcastle, confident to seal Victor Muñoz deal very soon for package over €30m after official bid sent today.

“Real Madrid have 50% sell-on clause and buy back clause but #NUFC optimistic to proceed quickly.”

The last part of that second update is where Real Madrid factor into this equation.

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Victor Munoz to Newcastle benefits Real Madrid

TEAMtalk understands Real Madrid’s buy-back clause is worth just €8m, though the re-arrival of Jose Mourinho has actually made Los Blancos LESS LIKELY to trigger it.

Newcastle are wary of forging a deal, only to see Real pull the rug from under them by activating their buy-back option.

But as mentioned, the expectation is Real Madrid will allow this deal to go through undisturbed, meaning they’re poised to bank 50 percent of the transfer fee via their hefty sell-on clause.

That means Real are on the cusp of adding around €15m / £13m to Mourinho’s transfer war chest for the summer.

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Making this coup all the more pleasing for Newcastle is the fact bitter rivals Sunderland looked into signing Munoz back in January.

TEAMtalk also understands Newcastle are giving strong consideration to doing business with Real Madrid directly for the transfer of back-up striker, Gonzalo Garcia, who has the green light to leave the Spanish capital this summer.

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