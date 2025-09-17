Newcastle United are planning to raid Manchester United for one of their best young midfielders, sources have told TEAMtalk, but Eddie Howe’s side face a major threat from Real Madrid, according to a Spanish report.

Man Utd have made a torrid start to the new season, with Ruben Amorim’s side picking up just four points from four Premier League games. The Red Devils also suffered a humiliating defeat to League Two club Grimsby Town in the second round of the Carabao Cup last month.

TEAMtalk understands that Amorim’s future as the Man Utd manager is under threat, with results in the coming weeks potentially determining what the Premier League club’s hierarchy does.

One of the players who has had a limited influence on matches for Man Utd so far this season is Kobbie Mainoo.

Mainoo wanted to leave Man Utd on loan in the summer transfer window, but the club convinced him to stay and fight for his place in Amorim’s starting line-up.

The 20-year-old has played just 73 minutes in the Premier League so far this season, although it must be noted that he featured in the Carabao Cup defeat to Grimsby.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Newcastle have taken a shine to Mainoo.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Newcastle are planning to make ‘a bold raid’ on Man Utd for Mainoo in the January transfer window.

TEAMtalk understands that Newcastle manager Eddie Howe is a fan of Mainoo, with the club’s owners, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), willing to back him.

Manchester City and Chelsea are also keen on the England international midfielder and plan to make a move for him in the middle of the season.

Defensa Central has reported Real Madrid’s interest in Mainoo, adding that the Spanish and European giants ‘want him’.

The Real Madrid-centric news outlet has noted that Mainoo ‘is angry with Manchester United’ for refusing to grant his wish to leave Old Trafford on loan in January.

Madrid chief scout Juni Calafat is a big fan of Mainoo and has ‘spoken about him on several occasions’ internally, with Los Blancos to keep tabs on him with a view to a potential move in January if an opportunity arises.

Real Madrid hold Kobbie Mainoo advantage

This is not the first time that Defensa Central has reported Man Utd’s interest in Mainoo.

The Spanish news outlet claimed last week that Madrid president Florentino Perez is ‘attentive’ to the situation of the Man Utd midfielder.

The report noted that Madrid have already ‘enquired’ about Mainoo, adding that the midfielder’s ‘‘desire is to wear the white shirt’ and claiming that he ‘would immediately leave for Madrid’.

While it remains to be seen if Man Utd sanction an exit for Mainoo in the January transfer window, if the midfielder wants to join Madrid and Los Blancos are interested in him, then Newcastle are very unlikely to get him.

Madrid are aiming to win LaLiga and the Champions League under manager Xabi Alonso this season, and the chance to clinch major honours and play for arguably the biggest club in the world could be too good to turn down for Mainoo, even if he would have to fight for his place in the starting line-up at the Santiago Bernabeu.

