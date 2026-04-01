Sandro Tonali’s representatives are stepping up their efforts to secure a summer move, with contact now made with Real Madrid as part of a widening search for his next destination, while Manchester City and other top sides continue to push for his signature.

While Tonali is not actively or publicly pushing to leave Newcastle United, it is increasingly understood across the market that the Italy international is open to departing St James’ Park this summer.

His agents, working alongside intermediaries, have been sounding out a host of elite clubs across Europe to assess potential landing spots.

TEAMtalk revealed last week that Man City have accelerated their interest in Tonali. Sources indicate there is a growing belief among rival clubs that the Etihad Stadium could ultimately become his most likely destination, with Pep Guardiola’s side pushing strongly for midfield reinforcements.

Manchester United remain attentive to the situation, while Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool have all been approached and have shown varying degrees of interest. None of those options can be ruled out at this stage, with Tonali’s camp keeping discussions open across multiple fronts.

A return to Serie A had initially been viewed as the player’s preferred outcome. However, financial constraints have made any deal involving Inter Milan, Juventus or former club AC Milan increasingly unlikely.

Those sides are not currently in a position to match the scale of investment required. Now, attention has shifted firmly toward other opportunities abroad, with Real Madrid emerging as a potential option for Tonali.

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Tonali agents exploring stunning Real Madrid switch

We can reveal that Real Madrid are among the clubs now informed of Tonali’s availability, with the Spanish champions understood to be in the market for at least one new midfielder this summer, and potentially two.

The LaLiga giants have been prioritising a move for Rodri, while also monitoring Enzo Fernandez and Alexis Mac Allister. Tonali has now been added to that shortlist as they assess multiple options to strengthen their midfield.

Elsewhere, both Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich have also been made aware of Tonali’s situation, ensuring that interest in the 25-year-old spans several of Europe’s top clubs.

Although Newcastle have not publicly placed a price tag on the midfielder and continue to insist they are not looking to sell, figures circulating among intermediaries suggest a deal could be struck in the region of £80million, rather than the £100million that might previously have been expected.

Newcastle’s failure to secure Champions League football for next season is seen as a key factor that could influence Tonali’s decision. Sources indicate this will likely be used as justification for a potential exit, increasing the probability of a transfer.

Despite the growing noise around Tonali, Newcastle are preparing for a busy summer and remain firm in their stance that there will be no fire sale.

Alongside the Italian, several key players – including Bruno Guimaraes, Tino Livramento, Anthony Gordon and Nick Woltemade -have all attracted interest, but the club are determined to retain the core of their squad and insist they don’t need to sell.

For now, Tonali’s future remains open, with discussions ongoing and Europe’s elite clubs circling as the summer window approaches.

Latest Real Madrid news: Liverpool striker wanted / Guler transfer battle

Meanwhile, we revealed in an update yesterday that Real Madrid have added Liverpool star Hugo Ekitike to their shortlist as they look to bring in a new superstar striker.

Ekitike, who has been superb for the Reds since joining last summer, is firmly on their radar alongside Man City talisman Erling Haaland.

In other news, we understand that Arda Guler’s future at the Bernabeu is in doubt and three Premier League giants are exploring potential moves for the 20-year-old.

Arsenal and Chelsea have joined Liverpool in the race for the Turkish international, whose minutes for Los Blancos have diminished since Xabi Alonso’s sacking.

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