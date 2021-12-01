Newcastle United do not appeal as a next destination for Marcelo Brozovic, who is reportedly ready to make his future clear once and for all.

Brozovic is in the final few months of his contract with Inter Milan, whom he has represented since 2015. The midfielder has been linked with a move to the Premier League amid the uncertainty over his renewal situation.

There has been a difference between what Inter are willing to offer and what Brozovic would like to receive from his next contract. After Newcastle’s Saudi-backed takeover, though, the Magpies would be able to accommodate his demands.

In something of a reality check for their new era, though, it appears Brozovic has rejected them.

According to Calciomercato, the number 77 is now closing in on a new contract with Inter after all. That’s despite a strong interest from Newcastle.

Given that they are in a relegation battle, whereas Inter won Serie A last season, it would not be a step up for Brozovic at this moment in time. Instead, his priority has always been to remain where he is – just on better terms.

Inter are now apparently willing to make a sacrifice to reach his requests so they can keep him. In doing so, they will disappoint Newcastle and some of his other suitors.

Previous reports have also mentioned the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur in connection with a transfer for Brozovic. However, he is about to disappoint them all by remaining in Milan.

Inter will increase his salary to €7m per season in order to extend his stay with the club. It is not yet clear how long the new contract will last. Whatever the outcome, it won’t be the one Newcastle were after.

They will have to look elsewhere if they feel midfield is an area they should strengthen in January. In all honesty, as the bottom side in the Premier League, there are several parts of their squad that could do with reinforcing.

Newcastle consider Marcelo Brozovic alternatives

Once Brozovic puts pen to paper, any hopes of Newcastle signing him will be put on hold. Instead, for the immediate future, they will have to turn their attention elsewhere.

A recent report revealed Newcastle have entered the race for Lille star Renato Sanches, although they are rivalling a club of Champions League stature for his signature.

Sanches has been linked with a move to the Premier League for quite a while. It would be his second chance at succeeding there after a previous disappointing spell with Swansea City. But the Portugal international has got his career back on track in France.

He helped Lille win the Ligue 1 title last season and has consequently become a commodity in the transfer market again.

Also according to Calciomercato, Newcastle have asked for information about the player in recent weeks.

The report claims agent Jorge Mendes wants to orchestrate a move for his client in January. The destination remains unclear but they seem to feel it is a two-horse race between AC Milan and Newcastle.

Either suitor would have to pay at least €35m to take Sanches, whose contract with Lille only runs until 2023.

