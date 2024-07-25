Redknapp reveals cunning Howe plan to ditch Newcastle for England, as two legends thrown into mix

Former West Ham United, Portsmouth and Tottenham Hotspur boss Harry Redknapp has urged Eddie Howe to manage the England national team next and explained how the Newcastle United coach is already setting up the potential move.

Gareth Southgate decided to leave his role as England boss shortly after the Three Lions’ painful defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final. Southgate may not have gotten England playing the prettiest football, but he is still one of the best England managers of all time after helping his nation to reach two Euros finals and the World Cup semis.

There has already been plenty of speculation about who will replace Southgate in the role. Some of the leading candidates include Howe, Graham Potter, England U21 boss Lee Carsley and Mauricio Pochettino.

The FA are, understandably, are huge admirers of Liverpool icon Jurgen Klopp, though it will be tough to convince him to return to management until he has had at least a year out of the game.

DON’T MISS: World Cup winner WILL succeed Gareth Southgate as next England manager if offered the job

Howe is high up on the FA’s wish list after the excellent work he did at Bournemouth and the fact he has adapted well at a bigger job with Newcastle.

Redknapp never got to manage his country, despite being tipped to do so on numerous occasions, and he has now told Howe to take this big opportunity while it lasts.

Redknapp thinks the 46-year-old has already got the ball rolling on a possible Newcastle exit by hinting he does not have the right amount of control and balance at St James’ Park.

“I think Eddie Howe would be a good choice,” Redknapp said on talkSPORT. “I think Eddie would end up getting the job but he’s at Newcastle. I want to see an Englishman get it.

Next England manager: Howe gets Redknapp advice

“I think he will be torn, it’s a difficult one. He’s done a great job at a great club in Newcastle.

“Eddie is not one for upsetting the apple cart. He tows the party line very well, I know him, I signed him as a player.

“I’ve followed his career closely, I have great respect for Eddie.

“He came out the other day and said one or two things about control at the club. Maybe he’s laying a bit of groundwork there to maybe have a disagreement with Newcastle and I think the England job would suit him fine.

“If we’re honest about it, Eddie is a Bournemouth boy who lives two minutes from where I live. This gets him back home, gets him managing the England team, what a great job for him to have.

“It’s the pinnacle of any manager’s career to manage your country so I think if England came calling, Eddie would find it very difficult to refuse.”

Gerrard, Lampard named as options

Redknapp also suggested the FA considers legendary former midfielders Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard, despite the fact they have struggled as managers in recent years.

“I’m not saying they’ll get it, there’s very little chance that they will even get an interview,” Redknapp added.

“I’m a big fan of Lampard and Gerrard. They played in tournaments. Okay, people will look at it and go, ‘well, they didn’t succeed.’

“Gerrard did a great job at Rangers. Frank’s had experience at Derby and you need good players.

“I think he went to Everton who were struggling. They’ve had people like [Carlo] Ancelotti, [Marco] Silva and [Ronald] Koeman, they’ve all failed. None of them did any good, difficult job.

“I’m not one for writing people off if they’ve not really taken their opportunities. It doesn’t mean they can’t manage.

“Gareth Southgate didn’t do a great job at Middlesbrough, lost his job, came back and managed England. So, you know I’m going for two people that I’ve got great respect for.

“They were fantastic players, incredible professionals who know the game inside out, played in World Cups, played in European Championships under international managers. Why should they be written off?”

READ MORE: Jude Bellingham told two improvements to ensure England World Cup success amid brutal Harry Kane verdict